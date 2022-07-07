The Federal Government has declared Monday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to a statement from the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, the public holidays were declared by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on behalf of the Federal Government.

Aregbesola, who congratulated all Muslims and Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion, urged them to use the period to pray for peace and prosperity for the country.

What the Minister of Interior is saying

Aregbesola in the statement said, “I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment.’’

The minister in the statement assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investment programmes, and adequate security in the schools.

He urged Nigerians to take responsibility by reporting any suspicious individuals and criminal activities they observed around them to law enforcement agencies, as well as enjoining them to be vigilant and observant of intruders in their communities.

The minister said, “We must all take responsibility for the security of lives and property as we celebrate this year’s festival.’’

The statement added, “Aregbesola craved the indulgence of Nigerians to come together, put our heads, hearts, and all we have together, in order to achieve relative peace for harmonious coexistence and put an end to insecurities in Nigeria.’’

He also assured Nigerians of the government’s protection of all under the law, maintenance of law and order, and keeping the peace in all situations.