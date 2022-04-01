The Federal Government says it never asked Nigerians to contribute to the costs of treating victims of the Kaduna train attack.

This was disclosed by Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi in a statement issued by the Ministry of Transport.

This comes after media report stated the Minister urged Nigerians to help with their treatment.

What the statement said:

It stated, “The Minister asking Nigerian people to liaise with hospital management and see how much they can contribute to the treatment of the patients is false and a terrible misrepresentation.

“What the Minister said and we have it on record is: ‘ I have said to the Nigerian Railways Corporation to liaise with the hospital management and see how much they can contribute for the treatment of the patients.”

The Ministry urged the public to disregard the false publications as it is not a representation of what the Minister said.

In case you missed it

Recall Nairametrics reported that the Minister said Nigerian Air Force will provide aerial security to its rail services until the integrated surveillance system has been implemented on its rails.

The Minister also urged Nigerians to liaise with the hospital management and see how much money they can contribute for the treatment of the patients.

He said, ”Obviously those drugs are not manufactured here, the experts they are bringing from outside don’t work with the army, so they definitely have to pay them.

”We will try as much as possible to see what contributions we can make to the management of the hospital to assist in taking care of the patients.”