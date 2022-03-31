The Federal Government has revealed that the Nigerian Air Force will provide aerial security to its rail services until the integrated surveillance system has been implemented on its rails.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi in statement after a visit to the St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital in Kaduna where injured victims from the attack are being treated.

This comes after the information Minister, Lai Mohammed disclosed that a new integrated surveillance system will be put in place to provide extra security.

What the minister is saying

He revealed that he was at the 44 Military Reference Hospital and St Gerald’s Catholic Hospital in Kaduna to sympathize with injured passengers from the Abuja-Kaduna train attack and pray for their quick recovery and return to good health.

“I’ve spoken with the Chief of Air Staff; once we are done fixing the rail track, the trains will resume service with aerial security from the Airforce until the Integrated security surveillance & monitoring solution for the rail line is implemented as ordered by the Presidency,” he added.

The Minister also urged Nigerians to liaise with the hospital management and see how much money they can contribute for the treatment of the patients.

”Obviously those drugs are not manufactured here, the experts they are bringing from outside don’t work with the army, so they definitely have to pay them.

”We will try as much as possible to see what contributions we can make to the management of the hospital to assist in taking care of the patients.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed announced the FG’s plans to beef up security in its railway infrastructure, revealing that it will implement an integrated surveillance system in the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe railway systems.