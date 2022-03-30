The Nigerian government has announced plans to beef up security in its railway infrastructure, revealing that it will implement an integrated surveillance system in the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe railway systems.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority on Wednesday morning.

This comes as the Kaduna State government had announced that 8 people have been declared dead so far from the attacks with multiple others missing.

What the Minister is saying

The minister expressed sincere condolences to the families of the bereaved and prayed for quick recovery for those who were injured and quick release for those who were abducted.

“It is a senseless attack and very sobering and we as a nation must not give into bandits and terrorists, they intend to create panic, but we must not give in.

“The good news is that I spoke to the Minister of Transportation (Rotimi Amaechi) and he has assured me that before the tracks are reopened, the integrated surveillance system would also be in place,” Mohammed said.

He added that it will not only be for the Abuja-Kaduna rail, but also be for Lagos-Ibadan, and also Warri-Itakpe-Ajaokuta railroad.

In case you missed it

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in an apparent expression of frustration, explained how the terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, which recorded some casualties, could have been prevented.

Amaechi lamented that the tragic incident could have been avoided if the N3 billion digital security equipment they had been pushing for had been acquired.