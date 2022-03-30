The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has in an apparent expression of frustration, explained how the terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, which recorded some casualties, could have been prevented.

Amaechi lamented that the tragic incident could have been avoided if the N3 billion digital security equipment they had been pushing for had been acquired.

This was made known by Amaechi while speaking to journalists after visiting the scene of the attack, where he described the situation as devastating.

Related posts No Content Available

What the Minister of Transportation is saying

Amaechi said that the installation of the security sensors was delayed due to the rigorous procurement process, adding that this equipment will let you know when people are around the rail tracks.

He said, ”The process is tedious, the approval is also tedious, we have not been able to get that approval that will lead to purchase of those items.

”If those items were here, drones alone will tell you that there are people around the rail tracks because there are drones, there are equipment that pick sensors if you touch the track.

”But unfortunately the process has not been able to get us that approval for us to import those items. So for me, I am devastated and I honestly don’t know what to tell Nigerians anymore.’’

The minister said it was not enough to have cameras inside the train, adding that a high tech camera that would detect objects from afar was necessary.

The minister said, ”The cameras in the train cannot pick what is happening outside. What you need is a camera that shows 100 metres away from the train, that there are unknown persons carrying gun.

”Then, we can take precaution, but we have done all we need to do in the ministry of transport and we have forwarded to them for approval but we have not gotten approval.

”The patrol vehicles are available but they cannot reach everywhere. For the areas the patrol can patrol, it will forestall. We are thinking about the possibility of employing natives until we get those equipment. We also need helicopters, beyond the drones, we need helicopters.’’

Solution to bandits’ attacks on trains

Amaechi, who stated that the NRC may suspend the evening train, however, noted that stopping was not the solution but providing appropriate technology that would ensure security.

He said, ”The solution is not in running away from the militants or the bandits. The solution is providing the technology that lets you know that they are around.

”If it lets you know that they are around, there are two actions to take; either for the security men to go after them or you don’t ply within that period.

”But the agencies that need to give us approval have to give us the approval because we need to purchase those items.

”No matter the cost, you cannot equate it with the eight lives that were lost. The equipment were just N3billion and we are about to place order for the one in Lagos but we need to know what is happening on the track, it is everywhere in the world.’’

Amaechi, who had earlier warned of the importance of getting approval for the acquisition of this security equipment because of the involvement of human lives, was critical of the approval process.

He maintained that it needs to be done so that human lives will not continue to be lost.

What you should know

Nairametrics had yesterday reported a Monday night attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train with many passengers on board by some suspected terrorists.

The attack which occurred a few kilometres to Kaduna metropolis, had about 8 people killed, with dozens injured and some others suspected to have been kidnapped by these bandits.

According to some unconfirmed media reports, the Kaduna-bound train derailed after the improvised explosive device planted by these bandits went off and then they subsequently, attacked the train with many passengers allegedly injured and several others allegedly kidnapped.

Meanwhile, the NRC had announced the temporary suspension of operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route, after a terrorist attack on the route.