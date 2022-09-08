The Federal Government confirmed the arrest and detention of one Mr Tukur Mamu, the negotiator for the hostages abducted from the Kaduna train attack in March.

This was disclosed in a statement by Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, according to NAN.

The DSS assured Nigerians that the law would properly handle the course of events.

What the DSS is saying

Dr Peter Afunanya said the clarification followed a series of enquiries in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Mamu.

“This is to confirm that Mamu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday while on his way to Saudi Arabia.

“He was returned to the country on Wednesday and had been taken into the Service’s custody,” he said.

He also noted that the arrest followed a request by Nigeria’s military, law enforcement and Intelligence community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country, citing the request was for him to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

Dr Afunaya also noted that the law would appropriately take its course in the matter.

What you should know

Ever since the attack on the train, the Nigerian Government has increased surveillance defence spending on rail routes in Nigeria, stating that it will boost surveillance technology on all federal government-owned rail in Nigeria.

However, last month FG said it would delay the reopening of the Kaduna-Abuja rail, citing it is as a result of grievances from the families of hostages still in custody.