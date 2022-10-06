President Muhammadu Buhari praised the efforts of the Nigerian military in securing the release of the 23 kidnap victims of the March 2022, Abuja Kaduna Train attack.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, Buhari stated that the ongoing momentum being experienced in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping must be sustained at all times, across the country.

This comes as the military high command announced the release of all the remaining 23 Kaduna train attack captives by the terrorists.

What the President said:

President Buhari stated that he welcomes with much happiness, the safe release of the remaining 23 kidnapped train passengers held in captivity by Boko Haram terrorists.

“Like the entire nation, I am delighted by this news, and we are all grateful to the military and other security agencies.

News continues after this ad

“Our nation’s Armed Forces, and all other security and intelligence agencies, are as good as any. Given the needed support and encouragement, as we have been doing, there is no task that they cannot accomplish. I commend them for this remarkable outcome.

“I congratulate and rejoice with the families of the victims for having them back alive.

: I have made it very clear to our security and intelligence agencies that the ongoing momentum being experienced in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping must be sustained at all times, across the country.

News continues after this ad

He urged that Nigeria must continue to work to secure every inch of our land.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported yesterday that the Nigerian Military stated that “at 1600Hrs. (4:00pm) today, Wednesday 5-10-2022, the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General L E O Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram Terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on 28-3-2022.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister Security Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this Operation.