The Nigerian government has stated that it is committed to securing the release of the remaining 43 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers abducted by terrorists.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Sambo while addressing families of the victims of the ill-fated March 28 train attack in Abuja, according to NAN.

The families of the victims led a peaceful protest to the ministry demanding the release of their loved ones on Monday.

What the Minister is saying

Speaking to the families of the victims, Sambo said, “The government has not been sleeping from the enquiries I have made. There are some things you do not say in public, but I want you to give me time.

”Let me resume properly in this office and I promise you, this will be the first issue I am going to tackle by the grace of God.”

He also urged the families of victims to drop details of contacts, names, addresses and telephone numbers that he could reach them with, and also promised that he would be in constant engagement until every single person in captivity regained freedom and is reunited with their families.

He added that a Situation Room would be created to constantly keep the families abreast of efforts by the government to secure the release of the remaining victims.

What you should know

On March 28, terrorists armed with explosives attacked the last evening train, AK9 on the Abuja – Kaduna Train Service, leading to the death of some passengers and the abduction of many.

There were 11 coaches on the train, which is made up of four SPA Coaches with 56 sitting capacity per coach, and seven SP Coaches with 88 sitting capacity per coach.

Nairametrics later reported that FG says it will implement an integrated surveillance system in the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe railway systems.