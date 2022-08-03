The Federal Government has disclosed that it will fully resume operations for the Abuja-Kaduna train route when it has installed the appropriate surveillance technology for the trains.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transport, Mu’azu Sambo during a visit to the Idu and Kubwa train stations on Tuesday in Abuja, according to NAN.

The Nigerian Government had earlier disclosed its plan to implement surveillance technology on the trains to prevent further attacks, since the March 28 terrorist attack on the route.

What the minister is saying

The Minister expressed optimism that the kidnapped train passengers would soon be reunited with their families, citing that necessary steps needed to be taken to ensure the safety of the passengers.

He said, ”First and foremost, it is very important to get those Nigerians that were kidnapped reunited with their families, otherwise it will be seen as if government is not sensitive.

”Whereas government is not only sensitive, but government is doing everything it can to make sure that those who have been affected by this unfortunate incident are reunited with their families.

”Secondly, you must put in place adequate security and infrastructure to protect and prevent all forms of threats that are possible and leave what you cannot do to God.”

He stated that the FG is trying to deploy the best technology available anywhere in the world which has served very well in other jurisdictions. He added that the FG was processing to acquire explosion sensors that would detect and eliminate threats on the track.

What you should know

The Nigerian Railway Corporation suspended train operations on Abuja-Kaduna route after the terror attack on March 28.

Nairametrics reported last week that the Federal Government stated that it is committed to securing the release of the remaining 43 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers abducted by terrorists.

In March, the FG announced plans to beef up security in its railway infrastructure, revealing that it will implement an integrated surveillance system in the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe railway systems.