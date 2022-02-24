Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, is slated to appear before the court on February 28 for hearing of the application for his bail.

Mr. Kyari had instituted a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). He demanded the sum of N500 million in damages for his alleged unlawful detention.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the federal high court, Abuja division on Thursday adjourned his trial following a plea by counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Joseph Sunday, Director of Legal Services in the agency, for more time to respond to Kyari’s bail application.

What happened in court

At today’s hearing, the court had earlier overruled the NDLEA’s objection to taking the bail application of Mr Kyari.

Justice Ekwo declined the objection, after the NDLEA’s counsel, Mike Kassa stated that the agency was yet to be served with the bail application.

Cynthia Ikena, Kyari’s lawyer, told the court that the case was slated today for hearing on the bail application.

Ms Ikena noted that having fulfilled the court order made on Feb. 21, she was ready to move the bail motion.

However, ICPC counsel asked the court to grant him more time to respond to Kyari’s bail application.

The judge then adjourned the matter till February 28, 2022, for the hearing of the bail application.

What you should know

On February 21, Mr Kyari, in an ex-parte motion, had sought the court to grant him bail in liberal terms. He also sought for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights enshrined under the constitution.

Nairametrics had reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo had declined to order the release of Mt Kyari following an ex-parte motion brought before the court by his lawyer.