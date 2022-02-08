The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 31 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,057.24 points, to reflect a decline of 0.31% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.16%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N78.75 billion.

At the close of market on Monday 8th February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.36 trillion from N25.44 trillion in the previous trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as PRESCO led 18 gainers, and 21 Losers topped by COURTVILLE at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,340.80 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

PRESCO up +10.00% to close at N104.50

NEM up +9.97% to close at N3.31

IKEJA up +9.77% to close at N1.46

SUNUASS up +9.09% to close at N0.36

AIICO up +5.80% to close at N0.73

NGX Top ASI losers

COURTVILLE down – 7.27% to close at N0.51

UPDC down – 5.66% to close at N1.00

UPL down – 5.41% to close at N2.45

UNILEVER down – 4.36% to close at N13.15

BUAFOODS down – 4.04% to close at N61.80

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

GTCO – 32,353,859

ZENITHBANK – 24,324,646

FIDELITY – 22,294,577

TRANSCORP – 21,397,414

NGXGROUP – 17,230,931

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N887,638,354.15

SEPLAT – N687,198,415.10

ZENITHBANK – N653,468,434.50

MTNN – N572,694,270.10

NESTLE – N473,762,172.40

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 18 gainers were surpassed by 21 losers.