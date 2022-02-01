The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 104 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,111.21 points, to reflect a growth of 1.04% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.29%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N262.18 billion.

At the close of market on Tuesday 1st February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.39 trillion from N25.12 trillion in the previous trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as SEPLAT led 36 gainers, and 21 losers topped by CAVERTON at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 3,908.23 base points since the start of the year.

NGX ASI Top gainers

SEPLAT up +10.00% to close at N869.00

CONOIL up +9.79% to close at N24.10

ACADEMY up +9.57% to close at N1.03

RTBRISCOE up +9.09% to close at N0.24

PRESCO up +8.75% to close at N105.00

NGX ASI Top losers

CAVERTON down – 9.50% to close at N1.62

ETERNA down – 9.17% to close at N5.45

NCR down – 9.09% to close at N3.00

JAPAULGOLD down – 7.50% to close at N0.37

ETI down – 7.20% to close at N11.60

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 32,109,940 units

FIDELITY – 25,154,627 units

ACCESS – 23,463,223 units

GTCO – 21,118,871 units

NGXGROUP – 20,511,524 units

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N587,324,496.05

NGXGROUP – N502,539,761.90

ZENITHBANK – N340,884,274.65

SEPLAT – N339,653,224.50

MTNN– N292,653,133.00

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 36 gainers surpassed 21 losers.