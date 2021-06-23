Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has stated that the final forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will be ready by July.

The Minister disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents on Tuesday, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr Akpabio stated that the final audit report would be presented to the Presidency at the end of July.

What Godswill Akpabio said

“We have fast-tracked the process of constituting the board, but we insist that the most important thing is not just the development of the Niger Delta region but how to reposition NDDC to ensure optimal performance as against the practice in the past.

So, the forensic audit of NDDC is on course and it is progressing very well and I am happy with the progress made so far. And I am very certain that by end of July which is just a month and a few weeks away that the final result will be given to the president for implementation.

And in terms of the composition of the board of the NDDC, of course, we have fast-tracked the process and the National Assembly will soon get the list.

But that is not as important as the forensic audit which we are finally given a deadline which is July, that it will end.”

What you should know

The NDDC has been plagued by a series of scandals which has seen the removal of the acting Managing Director, Daniel Pondei and approval of an interim administrator for the commission, Effiong Okon Akwa.

The FG stated that the takeover of the commission by a sole interim administrator, Effiong Okon Akwa, was necessitated by a court injunction issued by Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court.

At the House of Reps investigative panel set up to probe the corruption allegations against Akpabio and members of the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC last year, Godswill Akpabio, accused members of the National Assembly of being the beneficiaries of most of the contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission.