Konga, Nigeria’s foremost composite e-Commerce giant, turns nine this July.

To celebrate its nine years of outstanding leadership and landmark strides in the e-Commerce sector, Konga is set to treat Nigerians to two weeks of mega deals and special offers.

The Konga 9th Anniversary promotion kicks off on Friday, June 25 and runs till Monday, July 5, 2021. The mega promotion, which will see a wide-ranging array of mouth-watering incentives, price slashes, best-priced deals and giveaways placed at the disposal of Konga shoppers, will run online at www.konga.com and offline in every Konga retail store nationwide.

The promotion will run across the entire suite of Konga’s massive bouquet including Mobile Phones, Electronics, Home & Kitchen, Computing & Accessories, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Fashion, Power, Fashion, Baby, Kids & Toys (BKT), Beauty and much more. Also, to make the ninth anniversary celebration a memorable affair for its customers, the management of Konga says it is rolling out 900,000 assorted products and up to 90,000 special deals for its shoppers. In addition, there is a chance for shoppers to sing and win amazing prizes via the Konga Karaoke.

Furthermore, two lucky Nigerians will get a chance to win shopping vouchers daily on live radio for nine days. This is in addition to other incentives such as treasure hunts, flash sales, free shipping, app-only deals and a special 9th Anniversary live auction (Konga Last Price) on July 5.

Nick Imudia, Co-CEO, Konga Group, affirms that the Konga 9th Anniversary promotion is one that will situate the company’s landmark achievements in the e-Commerce ecosystem while affording it the opportunity to reward its loyal customers with mega deals.

‘‘The Konga 9th Anniversary promo is a time to celebrate some of the huge strides we have recorded in the Nigerian e-Commerce space since inception. In nine years, we have successfully fulfilled over 15 million orders, served over seven million customers, amassed 35 physical stores and counting across various cities in Nigeria, set up six thriving entities within the Konga Group, acquired over 400 logistics assets, rolled out 0ver 15 massive warehousing facilities and provided direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 250,000 employees nationwide. This is not to forget the fact that we have expanded our reach to over 75 locations across Nigeria.

‘‘All these would have been impossible without the support of our most esteemed customers. Therefore, we are using this ninth anniversary celebration as an opportunity to express our gratitude to them. A number of special offers have been lined up from Friday, June 25 until the end of the promotion on Monday, July 5.

‘‘These offers are better experienced than imagined. You can walk into the nearest Konga store or go online at konga.com from Friday to experience it,’’ he advised.

Founded in July 2012, Konga holds the prime status of being one of the pioneers of the recent e-Commerce wave in Nigeria. It also pioneered the marketplace structure which has been widely adopted by other players in Nigeria and beyond. Having come under new ownership in 2018, Konga has been set on a path of immense growth which has seen it assume the dominant position in the Nigerian e-Commerce sector.