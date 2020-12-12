Appointments
Just-in: President Buhari removes Pondei, Acting MD, NDDC, appoints interim administrator
President Buhari has approved Effiong Okon Akwa as interim administrator for the Commission,
President Muhammadu Buhari has removed the acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Daniel Pondei. The President also approved an interim administrator for the commission, Effiong Okon Akwa.
This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, via his Twitter handle on Saturday.
According to Adesina, Akwa is expected to assume leadership in NDDC till completion of the on-going forensic audit.
Adesina tweeted, “He is Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, the Ag. Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, who is to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit.”
— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) December 12, 2020
What you should know
- Last July, Nairametrics reported that the National Assembly leveled corruption allegation against the Interim Management Committee of NDDC, as the commission claimed that it spent N81.5 billion within 7 months (October 2019 to May 2020) as against media reports that the money was spent within 6 months (January 2020 to July 2020).
- The disclosure was made in a tweet post by the Niger Delta Development Commission on its official Twitter handle.
- The Commission, while dismissing the media report as false, claims that according to the information from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the N81.5 billion was actually spent by the 2 Interim Management Committees of the NDDC between October 29, 2019, and May 31, 2020
Appointments
UAC Board appoints Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo as new Chief Financial Officer
Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo has been appointed by the Board of UAC as the new Chief Financial Officer.
The Board of Directors of UAC of Nigeria PLC has announced the appointment of Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
The Board also announced the resignation of Mr. Ibikunle Oriola as Group Finance Director of the Company with effect from 31st December 2020.
This disclosure was made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mr. Godwin A. Samuel, today, the 11th of December, 2020.
On the incoming CFO
According to the press release by the company,
- Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladapo joined UAC in 2020 as a member of the Executive Committee and recently served as Head of Investor Relations responsible for strategic stakeholder management.
- She is focused on connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa, and in this garb, she has advised local and international companies on raising equity capital, mergers & acquisitions, restructurings, and divestments in Nigeria, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
- Her experience also includes working with the Standard Bank Group, where she completed over 25 transactions in 10 years.
- In Nigeria (Stanbic IBTC Capital), she led the equity capital markets division, executed mergers & acquisitions as a Senior Vice President, and originated cross-border transactions as a Corporate Finance Manager in South Africa.
Appointments
Senate asks Committee to consider President Buhari’s appointees for AMCOM, NDIC
The Senate has asked its Committee to consider the confirmation of President Buhari’s nominees for AMCOM, NDIC.
The Senate has asked the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to consider the request of President Muhammadu Buhari on the confirmation of the nomination of the Managing Directors and Executive Directors of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).
This was disclosed by the Senate via its Twitter handle on Thursday. According to the Senate, the committee is expected to report back to the house in two weeks.
It tweeted, “Senate Leader moves that the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C on the Confirmation of the nomination of the following persons for appointment as Managing Director and Executive Directors of AMCON and NDIC.
“…in accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010.”
The request of Mr. President C-in-C is referred to the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to report back in two weeks.
— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) December 10, 2020
What you should know
On Monday, Nairametrics reported that President Buhari retained the leadership of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for their final term of five years.
President Buhari reappointed Ahmed Kuru as the Managing Director, Eberechukwu Uneze and Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Corporation on Monday.
This was disclosed by one of the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu, via his Twitter handle on Monday.
He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Mr Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director and Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria for the final term of five years.”
Appointments
Update: President Buhari reappoints Kuru as AMCON MD, replaces NDIC bosses
President Buhari has reappointed Ahmed Kuru as the MD of AMCON, Eberechukwu Uneze and Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors.
President Muhammadu Buhari has retained the leadership of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for their final term of five years.
President Buhari reappointed Ahmed Kuru as the Managing Director, Eberechukwu Uneze and Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Corporation on Monday.
This was disclosed by one of the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu, via his Twitter handle on Monday.
He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Mr Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director and Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria for the final term of five years.”