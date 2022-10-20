President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of the interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Okon Akwa.

Although no reason was given for the removal of the NDDC boss, there had been rumours about his impending disengagement following alleged power play over the control of the agency.

Okon Akwa’s sack was announced in a memo signed by the director of press, Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe. The memo explained that President Buhari ordered the sack effective today, 20 October 2022.

Deworitshe said Buhari also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

What the Memo is saying

The memo reads, “NDDC Sole Administrator Relieved of Appointment”, reads in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, from his post with effect from today, 20 October 2022.

“Mr Akwa was appointed interim administrator of the Commission for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded.

“President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000. The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval.”

What you should know

Recall that in December 2020, President Buhari appointed Akwa as the new sole administrator to run the affairs of the NDDC

Effiong Akwa, who has been the acting executive director, of finance and administration in the NDDC, was to assume headship of the commission till the completion of the forensic audit.

Mr Akwa, from Akwa Ibom State, joined the NDDC interim management as a replacement for Ibanga Etang, the then executive director of finance and administration, who died of covid-19.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.