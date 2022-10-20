Lagos, one of the megacities in the world, needs to ensure a safer and smarter community for its people. Building a community with tech solutions is vital to building a safer and smarter community.

These are excerpts from the deliberations by experts at one of the hub activation series hosted by Techuncode.com in partnership with tech hub, Passion Incubator. The activation is one of the discourses heralding the Lagos state Economic Summit, also known as Ehingbeti.

With over 100 participants who partook in the event both physically and virtually, it also witnessed experts from the tech community and other walks of life.

The theme of the session was “Building Smarter and Safer Communities With Tech Solutions.”

Among the reputable speakers present included Jephtah Abu, Community Manager at Ahoyconnect and Elizabeth Okaome, Founder, of Empower Her Community.

They shared their great wealth of knowledge about the theme.

The event was moderated by Kolapo Ogungbile, Business and Startup Program Manager at Vatebra Tech Hub.

According to the community, safety means a group of persons working towards the same goal. So, for Lagos to attain its status as a safe and smart community, it needs a group of people with the same goal.

The experts also discussed several problems affecting the communities and recommended solutions to the problems.

They identified trust as one of the problems facing many communities.

According to them, this can be solved through a partnership with all the stakeholders. Also, accountability is another solution.

Speaking further, the experts also reiterated the importance of data in building a smart community.

They said the state needs good data management if it will attain the status of a smart city.

They summed up that if Lagos will need to be a smart city, there is a need to leverage more technologies.

Specifically speaking, Community Manager at Ahoyconnect, Jephtah Abu said this of an ideal and safe community: “A community could be an online safe community or a physical community. Also, a safe community is when everyone is allowed to be expressive in their unique way.”

He added that a community should see everyone contributing to the growth of the society in different ways.

However, he said trust remains one of the many barriers towards achieving a safer community.

But he added saying “one thing that gives people trust is accountability.”

On the issue of Data management, Mr Abu said “One of the issues with Nigerians is that they don’t know how to use data.”

He said people should earn how to use software to conduct real-life searches and come up with answers using data.

The expert called on the government to empower people through partnerships with platforms that promote technological integration.

Moreover, the transportation sector in Nigeria is another point of discourse for the experts during the event.

For instance, according to Abu, data should be engaged fully in managing the transport sector.

He said “there should be a database for every bus in the state. It makes it more accountable and makes people feel safe.”

Abu also said that government should provide infrastructure and enforce policies to promote pedestrian safety.”

On the issue of corruption and accountability, Mr. Abu decried the extent to which corruption has eaten deep into the country’s security sector.

He said, “There is no accountability in the security sector.”

According to him, “there is urgent need for the system to be accountable. There should be a system in place that allows follow-up for cases reached out by citizens.”

Speaking further on other threats to a safer Lagos, the expert said drug abuse is a bane of the Lagos society.

He said drug abuse has become too common especially among youths in the state, noting that such development only breeds dangerous people in the society.

He, however, urged government to adopt restrictive measures especially on pharmaceutical stores selling unauthorized drugs to youths.

According to him, government can tap into the possibilities of data to achieve this solution.

He said “everyone needs to have a solution mindset and grow together.”

Also speaking, Founder, Empower Her Community, Elizabeth Okaome said a smart community is a community that utilises technology like data and software solutions to solve its problems.

She however lamented that data is underrated, especially in Africa whereas it is one of the most vital needs for a smarter community.

According to her, “there are youths out there who know how to use technology in smarter and better ways. However, there are also some in underserved areas who know nothing about technology.”

She said training of the people on the use of technology will further make the state a smart community because, according to her, what makes a place smart is a function of how smart the people in such a place are.

“And one way to enable this is for the government to partner with platforms that promote the technology. They should provide these platforms with resources that would enable them to serve these areas.”

She reiterated how the adoption of technology can solve many of the problems identified with a megacity, making it smarter.

According to her, “the government needs to be more flexible and open-minded. They should give room for the youths to play strategic roles in society as there is strength in the youth community.”

She speaks about pedestrian friendliness for people.

According to her, “more infrastructures like BRT buses, CCTVs and even a means of conveying people who are above 60 to their destination,” are ways to make the pedestrian friendly for the people.

She said everyone must play a contributory role in growing Lagos into a smart city.

According to her, “It is not about being in the community but what are you contributing to the community.”