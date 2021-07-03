The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) revealed that the Field Forensic Audit exercise in Rivers and Delta States as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to ascertain the performance of the Commission from 2001 – 2019 is 80% complete.

This was disclosed by the NDDC State Director, Rivers State, Barrister George Ero and his Delta State counterpart Engr. Emmanuel Audu Ohwaborua in a meeting with newsmen on Friday, where they confirmed that Forensic Auditors have captured activities at various project sites in Rivers and Delta States respectively.

“Apprehension over the conduct of forensic audit exercise is therefore put to rest and assurances have also been given that the exercise would soon be concluded as scheduled,” they said.

Barrister Ero revealed that Rivers State which is made up of 23 Local Government Areas has over 3,000 projects listed, making up 35% of the Commission’s project portfolio, while Delta State has over 2,000 projects listed and one-third of the projects are located in the coastal areas.

“The auditors have been visiting various project sites for inspection in batches to verify the physical extent of work done and we have achieved some measurable results to show that a lot of ground has been covered in this regard, despite the limited numbers of personnel, logistics and security concerns,” Ero said.

“We must commend Mr President and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio for insisting on the forensic audit exercise, as this would help to establish the true state of the projects so that appropriate actions would be taken. The field forensic audit has shown that the NDDC has a lot to showcase for the funds allocated to it over the years,” he added.

The MNDA Media Team and the Forensic Auditors visited Bayelsa, Ondo, Cross River and Akwa-Ibom States for the physical verification of projects exercise.

Nairametrics reported last week that Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, stated that the final forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will be ready by July.