The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed June 27, 2025, for judgment in the alleged misconduct case involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and the Nigerian Senate.

Justice Binta Nyako adjourned for judgment on Tuesday after hearing the final submissions from the legal teams of the parties regarding the pending suit filed by the female lawmaker, which challenges her suspension by the Senate over allegations of misconduct and claims of bias by one of the defendants.

Nairametrics previously reported on April 4, 2025, that the judge had barred Akpoti-Uduaghan, Akpabio, and the Senate from granting press or TV interviews and from making social media posts regarding the case, pending its determination.

It was also reported that Justice Obiora Egwuatu had earlier withdrawn from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suit challenging her suspension.

Chief Judge John Tsoho subsequently reassigned the matter to Justice Binta Nyako.

Legal Dispute

Nairametrics reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a case marked FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, naming the Clerk of the National Assembly (NASS), the Senate, the Senate President, and Senator Neda Imasuem, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, as defendants.

The lawmaker sought, among other reliefs, an order restraining the Senate’s committee, chaired by Imasuem, from proceeding with the purported investigation against her for alleged misconduct.

The allegations stemmed from events during plenary on February 20, which were referred by the Senate on February 25.

Despite the pending case, the Nigerian Senate suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, effective March 6, 2025, citing violations of Senate rules.

Justice Egwuatu later announced his withdrawal from the case, citing allegations of bias leveled against the court by one of the defendants.

He stated that justice is rooted in confidence in the court, and once a litigant expresses belief in the existence or likelihood of bias on the part of the judge, it is not in the interest of justice for the judge to continue.

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Michael Numa, SAN, adopted his processes and urged the court to endorse them.

He asked the court to overrule and dismiss all preliminary objections against his case and to grant the plaintiff’s requests without restraint.

He also urged the court to dismiss any contempt application against his client, emphasizing that the court’s order restraining “granting of media interviews” by parties did not relate to the plaintiff’s sexual harassment claims.

He further accused the defendant of contempt.

Counsel for the Clerk of the National Assembly, Charles Yoila, drew the court’s attention to his motion on notice challenging the court’s jurisdiction to determine the matter.

He urged the court to discountenance the plaintiff’s application and dismiss the suit.

Counsel for the Nigerian Senate, Chikasolu Ojukwu, SAN, and J. Daudu, SAN, urged the court to uphold their preliminary objection and to find that Akpoti-Uduaghan did not comply with the court order restraining media interviews.

Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, representing Senate President Godswill Akpabio, urged the court to allow his preliminary objection and decline jurisdiction over the case for being academic, or, alternatively, to dismiss the case.

He also urged the court to uphold his application seeking the deletion of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s “satirical apology” to Akpabio.

The legal team for the Senate Committee chair also agreed that the suit should be dismissed.

What the Judge Said

After hearing the parties, Justice Binta Nyako said she would first address the issue of contempt raised by the plaintiff, Akpabio, and the Senate, and make a decision on it.

She added that if the preliminary objection of the defendants succeeds, she would terminate the case at that point.

She subsequently adjourned the matter for judgment to June 27, 2025.

Backstory

The altercation between Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Akpabio became widely publicized after she was asked to change her seat during plenary.

On February 28, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of making inappropriate advances toward her during a visit to his home in December 2023.

Her suspension has sparked mixed reactions within the political landscape.

While some lawmakers and analysts view the decision as a necessary enforcement of legislative discipline, others argue that the penalties are excessive and could set a dangerous precedent for stifling dissent within the Senate.