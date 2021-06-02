Governor Bello Mattawalle of Zamfara state has charged the Zamfara State Police and other government security agencies to effectively implement the Presidential order to shoot on sight at bandits, persons or group of people seen with Ak-47 or any weapons.

The governor disclosed this in series of tweets shared via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

What Governor Bello Mattawalle said

“The Zamfara State Police and other government security agencies are to effectively implement the Presidential order to shoot on sight at bandits, persons or group of people seen with Ak-47 or any weapons.

Only those approved by law or the security agencies are to carry guns and other sophisticated weapons, anyone found in unlawful possession of guns should be shot on the spot.”

The governor concluded by stating that his administration will always support the police and other security agencies with all the necessary logistics to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

In case you missed it

In the wake of the rising insecurity situation in the country, particularly violent attacks on government facilities, President Buhari, yesterday, threatened to deal with attackers of INEC facilities in the “language they understand.” He made this known while holding discussions with officials of INEC in Abuja.

The president said:

“I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently, so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term. There will be no excuse for failure. We will meet all of INEC’s demands.”

What you need to know

Zamfara state is one of the northwestern states that has come under violent attacks by armed bandits, along with Katsina and Kaduna states.