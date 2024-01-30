Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has officially declared a state of emergency in the state’s health sector, expressing a commitment to revitalizing the healthcare system.

The announcement was made during a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday, where the governor voiced concerns about the deplorable conditions observed during his unscheduled visit to Gusau General Hospital.

Governor Lawal, visibly disturbed by the state of the healthcare facilities, emphasized that the declaration was a prompt response to the urgent need for intervention.

He addressed not only the deteriorating infrastructure but also expressed worry about the working conditions and welfare of healthcare service providers.

What he said

“As a responsible government, we are taking urgent steps towards intervention,” Governor Lawal affirmed.

The governor outlined a comprehensive plan to address the challenges within the health sector with utmost urgency.

Key initiatives include improving the quality of all general hospitals through massive infrastructural development, providing state-of-the-art medical equipment, and establishing standard laboratories for proper diagnosis.

To address maternal and child healthcare, the governor pledged to offer free services, aiming to reduce maternal and child morbidity and mortality.

Special attention will be given to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in remote communities to enhance standard primary healthcare delivery.

Governor Lawal emphasized his commitment to the well-being and welfare of healthcare service providers, promising the establishment of an affordable and comprehensive health insurance scheme for all citizens of Zamfara State.

He also assured the distribution of necessary equipment and essential medicines to hospitals across the 14 local government areas.

To ensure accountability, the governor announced mandatory physical verification of all hospital staff, including casual workers. The state health commissioner will establish a proper channel for external supervision of staff on duty.

Additionally, the government plans to enhance ongoing Special Modified Medical Outreach, strengthen emergency response, and reposition the human resources for the health structure.

Governor Lawal concluded by reiterating his dedication to the urgent and effective transformation of the health sector in Zamfara State, emphasizing that the state of emergency declaration marks a pivotal step towards achieving this goal.