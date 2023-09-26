Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has emphatically stated that the Zamfara State Government possesses concrete evidence that would unveil the identities of Federal Government agents involved in clandestine negotiations with bandits.

Nairametrics gathered this information from a press statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to Zamfara State Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Monday 25th September.

According to the statement, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, had levelled accusations of political exploitation of security concerns against the Zamfara State Government in response to Governor Lawal’s inquiry about undisclosed discussions with bandits, orchestrated by Federal Government agents.

Zamfara State governor’s spokesperson disclosed that the Zamfara State Government possessed substantial evidence implicating certain Federal Government representatives with bandits within Zamfara.

Idris emphasized that the Information Minister should have conducted a thorough investigation before casting doubt upon the State Government’s claims.

The statement iterated, in part:

“We sought clarification from the Federal Government regarding the sneaky negotiations with bandits carried out by some of its agents without recourse to the State Government and heads of Security agencies in the State.

“We have facts and evidence on what had transpired between these agents of the Federal Government and the bandits during the negotiations in several places across Zamfara.

“It is disappointing that the information minister discredited our claim without verifying it first. What is expected of him as a professional is to collaborate with relevant authorities to substantiate the claim’s authenticity.

“Zamfara State Government respects protocol and established authority. We would not come out in the media to start exposing the names of the Federal Government agents involved in the covert dialogue with bandits.

“We want to clarify that those individuals leading secret negotiations with bandits in Zamfara are politicising insecurity, not the State Government.

“The Information Minister’s statement claiming that there were no negotiations between government officials and bandits in Zamfara requires further clarification. We have already exposed a few locations where such talks were held with bandits, such as Birnin Magaji, Maradun, Mun Haye, Ajah, Bawo, and Bagege.

“Negotiating with bandits in Zamfara is a grave mistake we cannot afford to make. It is not the solution to the problem and only encourages and emboldens the criminals. We urge the Federal Government to take a firm stance against such activities and investigate the motives of those who engage in them.”

Full content of the press statement issued by Zamfara State government:

PRESS STATEMENT

GOVERNOR LAWAL ASKS THE FEDERAL GOV’T TO CLARIFY CLANDESTINE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BANDITS IN ZAMFARA

Governor Dauda Lawal has called for an urgent and comprehensive investigation by the Federal Government into the secretive negotiations held with bandits in the State.

Reports indicated that a delegation allegedly sent by some agencies of the Federal Government has been holding talks with bandit groups in Zamfara without the knowledge of the State Government.

Governor Lawal on Monday, in a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, lamented the action of some Federal Government agencies engaged in negotiations with bandits without seeking recourse from the State Government and other security agencies.

The statement added that Governor Lawal also called on the Federal Government to clarify the action of these Federal agencies, which is clearly at variance with the State Government’s adoption of a kinetic strategy in the fight against banditry.

The statement read in parts: “Governor Dauda Lawal wishes to call on the Federal Government to clarify and investigate the actions of some unscrupulous elements sabotaging the ongoing fight against banditry in Zamfara.

“The Zamfara State Government has received reports of how some Federal Government delegation met with different bandit groups in Birnin Magaji, Maradun, Mun haye, Ajah, Bawo, and Bagege.

“Previous administrations in the State failed to achieve positive outcomes in their attempts to engage in dialogue with bandits. We must learn from these past mistakes and adopt a new approach to restore peace in Zamfara.

“The Zamfara State Government has taken a firm stance from the beginning – we will not negotiate with these criminals.

“Ensuring the fight against banditry is a top priority of Zamfara State Government, and we cannot afford to make any compromises in our efforts. We urge the Federal Government to take swift action by terminating the ongoing negotiations with the bandits in Zamfara, as it undermines progress so far.”

SULAIMAN BALA IDRIS

Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the Zamfara Governor

September 25, 2023