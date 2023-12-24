The Zamfara State Government has disclosed that it has allocated the sum of N7.2 billion for the completion of the 10-storey Gusau Investment House project.

This information was revealed by Abdurrahman Tumbido, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, while speaking to newsmen after defending the 2024 appropriation of the ministry at the State House of Assembly, in Gusau on Saturday.

The commissioner explained that completing the investment house was a major proposed project of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism in the state’s proposed budget for 2024.

Recall that on Thursday, Gov. Dauda Lawal presented the N423.5 billion Appropriation Bill before the state assembly for the 2024 fiscal year.

Nairametrics reports that the Gasau Investment House project was initiated during the past administration of former Gov. Mahmud Shinkafi.

Tumbido emphasised that the competition of the Gusau Investment House would be beneficial to the state’s economy considering its revenue-generating potential.

“We have deliberated extensively with the lawmakers on the project and they pledged to allocate resources for its completion.

“All the projects were designed to promote Internally Generated Revenue as well as commercial activities of the state,” the commissioner told the newsmen.

More Insights

Commissioner Tumbido also revealed that the state government earmarked an additional N17 billion for several other capital projects to be executed under the Zamfara State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism in the 2024 fiscal year.

He noted that projects, which included the completion of the Gusau hotel project, reconstruction of Gusau’s old market, and modernising the Gusau Central market, all revenue-generating potentials.

“ The state government proposed to execute various development projects worth N17 billion under the ministry.

“Other major projects proposed in the budget were the completion of the Gusau hotel project, reconstruction of Gusau old market, and modernising of Gusau Central market among others,” he explained.