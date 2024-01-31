The Zamfara Government has announced plans to invest more than N1 billion in the enhancement of the 700-capacity Sardauna Memorial Stadium in Gusau and NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Tsafe.

Alhaji Tasi’u Shinkafi, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, made this known while inaugurating an 11-member Committee for Comprehensive Youth’s Infrastructure Enhancement in Gusau on Tuesday.

Shinkafi disclosed that the stadium project is one of the two major capital projects currently underway, both being executed by the state government.

Governor Dauda Lawal has reportedly awarded the over N1 billion project, with an expected completion timeline of the next four months.

He further highlighted another ongoing initiative by the state government, involving the rehabilitation and upgrading of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Tsafe, Tsafe Local Government Area.

This project, valued at N500 million, aligns with the state government’s commitment to supporting the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and enhancing the welfare of corps members during their mandatory one-year service.

What he said

“More projects are expected to be awarded by the present administration for the youths and sports development across the state.

What you should know

The commissioner emphasized that the committee’s role encompasses supervising and monitoring the execution of capital projects related to youth development across the state.

He urged committee members to prioritize dedication, transparency, and accountability in their oversight responsibilities.

Shinkafi extended the committee’s mandate beyond mere oversight, stressing the importance of careful supervision of all project components.

Emphasizing the need for contractors to maintain high standards, he urged a focus on quality assurance. The committee, chaired by Alhaji Tukur Shehu, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring the successful and transparent execution of these significant infrastructure projects for the benefit of Zamfara’s youth and sports development.