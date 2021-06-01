President Muhammadu Buhari has threatened to deal with attackers of INEC facilities in the “language they understand.”

President Buhari disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday evening, after a briefing with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

What Buhari said

“I received a briefing today from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the series of attacks on their facilities nationwide. These attacks are totally unacceptable, and we will not allow those behind them to achieve their evil objectives.

I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently, so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term. There will be no excuse for failure. We will meet all of INEC’s demands.”

The President warned that most Nigerian are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. He stated that he went through 30 months of war and will deal with them (Unknown Gunmen attackers) in the “language they understand.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last week that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, disclosed that in 2021, there have been 11 attacks on INEC facilities in 7 states as of May 24th, 2021.

The Southeast alone has so far recorded 9 of all 11 incidents with incidents in Anambra (2 incidents), Abia (1), and Imo (2), among others.