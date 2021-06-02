Nigeria’s stock exchange market made a bearish end on Tuesday posting a loss at the end of the session. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.06% to close at 38,414.37 index points.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N 20.03Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -4.61%.

The market breadth closed slightly negative for the second time this week as MORISON led 18 Gainers, and 17 Losers were topped by CHAMPION at the end of Tuesday’s session showing bearish momentum.

Top gainers

MORISON up 9.57% to close at N1.03

WAPIC up 9.43% to close at N 0.58

UPL up 9.40% to close at N1.28

CHIPLC up 9.09% to close at N0.72

REGALINS up 8.89% to close at N0.49

Top losers

CHAMPION down 9.91% to close at N1.91

JOHNHOLT down 7.94% to close at N0.58

AFRIPRUD down 7.26 % to close at N5.75

HONYFLOUR down 6.61% to close at N1.13

CHAMS down 4.76 % to close at N0.20

Outlook