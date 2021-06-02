We’ve seen several innovative tech products from tech startups in Nigeria in the last few years. Africa’s startup ecosystem recorded the highest number of deals in 2020 despite the pandemic. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country has one of the most viable markets for technological development due to the high internet adoption rate in the country.

This year, more Nigerian startups are attracting more foreign investors and solving consumer-facing problems by using technology to make life easier for people.

There are several Nigerian tech startups solving problems and doing exciting things; and here are 5 to watch out for in 2021.

Abeg app

Abeg is a peer-to-peer social payment platform that allows users to send, request, and receive money quickly, seamlessly pay for goods and services, and transfer money to friends and family free of charge.

The company was co-founded by Muheez Akanni, Michael Okoh and Dare Adekoya. Abeg makes it easy for people to send and request money just like Cashapp. Abeg has consistently been a buzz on social media since it launched in 2020 and recently became the headline sponsor for Big Brother Naija.

ThePeer

ThePeer offers a seamless way for users to easily send and receive money from one fintech app to another. Users can send money easily from one wallet to another. Launched in 2021 by Kosisochukwu Ononye and Michael Okoh, Thepeer provides easy integration for fintechs to enable their customers to seamlessly send money from one fintech platform to another.

GetEquity

GetEquity allows investors to find, create, and diversify investment portfolios by accessing new investment opportunities, trade-in digital security assets, invest in local SMEs and improve liquidity. Launched in 2021, GetEquity provides a new and simple way to invest in young growing startups in Africa by democratizing access to angel investing. An entrepreneur can crowdfund investments on the platform.

Inflow finance

Inflow is a personal finance app that allows users to link all their bank accounts in one place, create budgets and get insights on their spending. Founded in November 2020, Inflow is a personal finance management app that is making it possible and seamless for people to view and manage their finances from just one app, in real-time. With inflow finance, you can easily link your bank accounts or financial institutions securely and directly to see all your transactions and expenses in one place.

Gocasava

Casava provides simple, affordable, transparent, and delightful insurance for Nigerians. The platform offers stress-free income protection insurance to protect worker’s salaries in the event of loss of employment. Casava protects you regardless of how much you earn. Casava covers income from as low as ₦30,000 and offers up to 75% of your salary monthly for up to 6 months in the event of loss of employment.