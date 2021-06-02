President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that those plotting to destroy his government will soon receive the shock of their lives as his administration will do everything possible to ensure they fail.

According to tweet posts from Buhari on his official Twitter handle, the President gave this warning while speaking at a meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, and other electoral commissioners on Tuesday in Aso Villa, Abuja, over the series of attacks on INEC facilities in the southeastern part of the country.

What President Muhammadu Buhari is saying

The President said that the series of attacks on INEC facilities is unacceptable noting that there will be zero tolerance for those bent on destroying the country through the promotion of crime and insurrection.

The President in his tweet posts said:

“I receive daily security reports on the attacks on critical national infrastructure, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.

I received a briefing today from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, on the series of attacks on their facilities nationwide. These attacks are totally unacceptable, and we will not allow those behind them to achieve their evil objectives.

I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently, so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term. There will be no excuse for failure. We will meet all of INEC’s demands.

In the area of security, we have changed the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General, and we are demanding that they rise fully to the challenges confronting us. There must be zero tolerance for all those bent on destroying our country by promoting crime and insurrection!

Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

What you should know

Rampaging hoodlums and criminals have razed about 11 INEC offices, 13 vehicles, 429 generators, others in 42 attacks across the country in the last few months. Scores of police stations have also been burnt in the southeast by some unknown gunmen.

The INEC Chairman, Yakubu had described the situation as a national emergency with attacks on their facilities occurring in 14 states. He said that most of the attacks that happened in the last few months are unrelated to protest against previous elections.