The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, disclosed that in 2021, there have been 11 attacks on INEC facilities in 7 states as of May 24th, 2021.

The electoral body disclosed this in a report titled: ‘Graphical details of attacks on INEC Offices since the 2019 General Election, as of 24th May 2021,’ issued on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

What the report revealed

The states with the most attacks are Ebonyi and Enugu with 3 incidents each, all caused by “Unknown Gunmen” according to INEC.

The Southeast alone has so far recorded 9 of all 11 incidents so far, with incidents in Anambra (2 incidents), Abia (1), and Imo (2), among others.

Akwa Ibom and Kaduna have also recorded 1 incident each by Unknown Gunmen and bandits in 2021.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far in the Southeast.