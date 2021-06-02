First Bank Nigeria has said that its 81 branches in South East of Nigeria are fully open for business. This was disclosed by the bank in a statement issued by its Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney on Wednesday.

The statement sent to Nairametrics read as follows;

“This is to inform the public that our South East branches are fully open for business. Please disregard any news making the rounds that is contrary to this.”

The statement is aimed at debunking news on social media that it has shut the branches.