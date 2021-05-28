French energy giant, Total SE, on Friday, announced a change of its name to TotalEnergies as the company moves to become one of the world’s top five in renewables by 2030.

The decision follows the approval of the resolution presented by the Board of Directors at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting, held on Friday, May 28, 2021, by the oil and gas firm in Paris, France.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the company and posted on its website on May 28, as seen by Nairametrics.

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved the renewal of the terms of office of Mrs Anne-Marie Idrac and Mr Patrick Pouyanné as Director and Chairman/Chief Executive respectively, as well as the appointment of Mr Jacques Aschenbroich and Mr Glenn Hubbard as Directors, for a period of 3 years. The Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the various components of the remuneration of corporate officers.

It said the shareholders approved, almost unanimously, the resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.

What the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of TOTAL is saying

Mr Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies said in tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies was adopting a new visual identity.

He said, ‘’I would like to thank our Shareholders for their almost unanimous support on our new name, TotalEnergies, that anchors our strategy in our identity, as well as for their support by a very large majority, more than 90%, on the resolution on the Company’s ambition with respect to sustainable development and energy transition towards carbon neutrality and its related targets by 2030.

The shareholders voted by a very large majority in favour of this resolution because they perceive the real transformation process in which the company is engaged and have made this vote support of a bold and demanding strategy.

This very strong support also means a great demand and a huge commitment for us, the women and men of TotalEnergies. This transformation into a broad energy company that places sustainable development at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations is a transformation that will mobilize the entire company. The reality is that TotalEnergies is becoming one of the most active players in the energy transition.”

What you should know