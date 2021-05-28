Nigeria’s stock exchange market posted profit at the end of today’s trading session. The All-Share Index increased by +0.56% to close at 38,256.95 from 38,044.58.
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N19.95 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.00%.
- The market breadth closed positive as IKEJAHOTEL led 31 Gainers, and ACADEMY topped 14 Losers at the end of today’s session, showing a movement trending to the bulls.
Top gainers
- IKEJAHOTEL up +10.00% to close at N1.10
- ROYALEX up +9.46% to close at N0.81
- NEIMETH up +9.30% to close at N1.88
- JAPAULGOLD up +9.26% to close at N0.59
- MBENEFIT up +9.09% to close at N0.49
Top losers
- ACADEMY down -8.33% to close at N0.33
- LASACO down -7.69% to close at N1.44
- JOHNHOLT down -7.35% to close at N0.63
- PRESCO down -3.80% to close at N75.90
- BUACEMENT down -3.03% to close at N72.00
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend bullish as 14 losers were surpassed by 31 gainers.
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties
