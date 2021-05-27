The Federal Government will soon launch Made-in-Nigeria helicopters, as the project is in the assessment stage by the Aviation authorities.

This was disclosed by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

What NASENI is saying

It tweeted, “Made-in-Nigeria Helicopter Underway as @fmaviationng Begins Assessment Process. The dream of Mr President to launch Made-in- Nigeria Helicopter before the end of his tenure is gradually coming to fulfilment as the project entered the assessment stage by the Aviation authorities.

The officers from the Ministry, its agencies visited @NaseniSolar where the @NASENIHQ Helicopter Hanger and Helipad are housed today in Abuja, for on-site assessment and evaluation of NASENI Helicopter.

In his opening remarks the EVC/CE @NASENIHQ Engr. Prof. Maiwalima Mohammad Sani Haruna represented by MD @NaseniSolar Engr. Dr Mahmoud Jaffaru said the Agency was ready to accept suggestions and support from @fmaviationng that would lead to successful completion of the project.”

What you should know about the helicopter project

In January 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari directed NASENI to collaborate with Dynali Company, a Belgian Helicopter Manufacturing Company, for the local production of helicopters, according to Nairametrics.

The directive was given by the President at the maiden edition of the meeting of the Governing Board of NASENI at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

While presiding over the meeting, President Buhari, who is also the Chairman of NASENI, directed the agency to work towards bridging the gaps in research and technology that keeps Nigeria waiting on other countries for supplies and solutions, especially in tackling challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic.