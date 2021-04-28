Financial Services
4 Nigerian banks that offer easy-to-get car loans
Owning a car is one of the exciting moments in a person’s life because you no longer have to struggle with public transportation and life is a lot easier. Many people think that they have to save up for a long time before acquiring a car but there are easy ways to achieve this through the bank.
Some Nigerian banks provide easy-to-get car loans and applying for these loans is not as complicated as you may think. In this article, we will look at how to get car loans from 4 Nigerian banks – UBA, FCMB, Access Bank and Stanbic IBTC.
Getting a car loan from UBA
Whether it is your first car or you want to upgrade to a higher model, UBA auto loan offers you the chance to own your dream car with a convenient repayment plan. Approved car brands are Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Mercedes, Nissan, Ford, Suzuki, Kia, and Volkswagen.
UBA car loan features
- Access to reputable auto dealers/retailers
- Convenient repayment terms; up to 48 months
- Competitive interest rate
- Maximum loan amount of N15m
- Minimum equity contribution of 30%
- Mandatory comprehensive insurance and vehicle tracking
Getting a car loan from FCMB
FCMB offers a consumer credit scheme that allows qualified individuals to acquire cars for their personal use. Customers can own a car and pay over a period of time. With an FCMB auto loan, you can easily find the car of your dream, compare prices, mileage and also inspect the vehicle to ascertain the condition.
FCMB car loan features
- Auto-loan amount: Up to ₦30 million
- Interest Rate: As low as 20% per annum
- Equity Contribution: As low as 30%
- Loan repayment tenure: up to 36 months
Getting a car loan from Access Bank
Access bank offers a user-friendly platform for customers to acquire new and pre-owned vehicles in a financially convenient manner. This offer is available to salary account holders, SMEs, and corporates. The bank also partners with a wide range of car dealers including Autochek and cars45 so that customers can have access to a wide range of vehicle brands and models.
Access Bank car loan features
- Open to salaried income persons, SMEs and Corporates
- Equity contribution as low as 10% of the invoice value
- Competitive pricing
- Up to 48 months tenor
- Wide variety of vendors to choose from
Getting a car loan from Stanbic IBTC
Stanbic IBTC Bank offers car loans for both new and used vehicles with a maximum loan limit of N15m and tenor of 48 months. All vehicle brands are also covered in the offer. The bank offers new and existing customers the opportunity to get the car of their dreams with an affordable, convenient and structured repayment plan.
Stanbic IBTC car loan features
- Competitive interest rates
- A variety of partner dealerships to help you find the best car
- Flexible payment terms with a 4-year tenure
- A monthly electronic statement to track your repayments
Bottom Line
Getting a car loan is an easier way to finance the purchase of a car than paying a large sum of money upfront. More banks are creating flexible and convenient auto finance loans to make it easier for their customers to achieve the goal of owning a car.
Currencies
CBN adds VFD, UK based firms, 8 others to list of Money Transfer Operators
The apex bank has added 10 to the existing 47 IMTOs in Nigeria.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has listed Swift Payment, Direkt Wire UK Limited, Gabtrans UK Limited (all United Kingdom-based) and seven others from Australia, the United States of America and Nigeria among the 10 new licensed International Money Transfer Operators in the country.
The apex bank has added 10 to the existing 47 IMTO in Nigeria. This was disclosed by the bank in a document tagged ‘Updated list of International Money Transfer Operators in Nigeria as of April 01, 2021, shared via its website.
See the full list here
Newly licensed money transfer operators in Nigeria
- GDM TRANSFER PTY LIMITED
- INNOVATE 1 PAY LIMITED
- PAYSEND PLC
- SANAA CAPITAL LLC (MONEY4 DIASPORA SERVICES LLCS)
- SWIFT PAYMENT LIMITED
- TRANSFER CORP LIMITED / VFD GROUP
- WI-PAY GLOBAL LLC
- GABTRANS UK LIMITED in partnership with MONEYTO LIMITED
- DIREKT WIRE UK LIMITED
- COMET TRADING NIGERIA LIMITED
What you should know
About a month ago, Nairametrics reported that the CBN had listed only 47 IMTOs as licensed operators.
The money transfer operators, according to the CBN list, were Flutterwave Technology, Paypal Inc, Western Union, e-Tranzact Limited, Interswitch Limited, Moneygram, and Cashpoint Limited among others.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, recently said that weekly diaspora remittances rose from $5m to $30. He noted that the initiatives introduced by the CBN to boost foreign exchange in the country were yielding results.
The apex bank also introduced a rebate of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria through IMTOs in its forex policy.
Business News
Fintechs compete with traditional banks, introduce free services
In recent times, fintech startups have raised the bar, offering customers easier, faster, and cheaper financial services.
As technology evolves, customer demands continue to affect how businesses operate especially in the banking sector. In recent times, fintech startups have raised the bar, offering customers easier, faster, and cheaper financial services particularly in areas such as zero transfer fees, more attractive interest rates on savings, full online banking experience, speed and simplicity.
These competitive advantages are endearing them to an increasing number of customers and strengthening their position in the industry.
In this article, we examine some fintechs currently offering free banking services.
Aladdin
Aladdin Finance App is powered by PurpleMoney Microfinance Bank. The app offers its customers zero charges on transfers and transactions with other banks. Traditional banks charge N25 per transfer, but Aladdin bears the transfer cost and offers the service for free.
Aladdin seamlessly combines banking and eCommerce by giving you the tools you need to save, borrow and make payments while selling your products and services to other members on the platform. The app currently has over 10,000+ installs.
Chipper cash
Chippercash is a pan-African online transfer service that offers instant no-fee local and cross-border money transfers, discounted airtime purchases, and zero charges on bill payments. With over one million users, the company is focused on bringing Africa together, one transaction at a time. The app currently has 1,000,000+ installs and currently operates in the following countries: Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, UK, and Uganda.
Opay
OPay is a Mobile Payment platform in Nigeria that helps you make convenient payments anywhere you are. The platform provides a seamless banking experience. It also offers free and discounted services. With Opay, you can enjoy 90 free bank transfers monthly.
Newly registered users get up to an 80% discount when they purchase airtime on the OPay app.
OPay attaches great importance to protecting its user’s information as all details inputted on the platform are encrypted in the background. The platform has over 5,000,000+ installs on Playstore.
VFD
V bank is a leading online banking app and platform in Nigeria that operates as a digital bank, allowing users to set up a bank account in 2 minutes.
Nigerians can save money with V bank using their phones and earn bigger interests than those offered by commercial banks.
One amazing feature of V is that it is free. You are not charged for transferring money to another V account or transferring money to another bank. Also, you do not need an ATM card to withdraw money at ATMs, which means you also will not be charged card maintenance fees. Their value offerings include zero transaction charges, competitive interest rates on savings, flexible fixed deposit, and cardless withdrawal. The platform has 500,000+ installs.
Kuda
Kuda is Nigeria’s first mobile-only bank licensed by the Central Bank. The platform offers a checking account with no monthly fees and a free debit card. Kuda customers get 25 free transfers to other banks every month, unlike commercial banks. They also offer free withdrawals at over 3,000 ATMs across Nigeria. The app currently has 1,000,000+ installs.
What this means for banking services in Nigeria
Since fintech startups are using technology to disrupt the traditional banking model. More banks need to respond to these disruptions by also offering similar services to retain their customers.
