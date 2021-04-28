Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia buys iconic $79m UK golf club with 900 years history

Who is the richest man in Asia?

The richest man in Asia is the Chairman of a top conglomerate that spans various lucrative industries. 64-year-old Mukesh Ambani sits on top of Reliance Industries, an $88bn conglomerate that spans lucrative sectors like petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecoms and retail.

He is ranked as the 10th richest man in the world according to Forbes with a net worth of $74.4bn.

Mukesh Ambani buys iconic James Bond featured golf club

Mukesh Ambani recently bought a property in the UK and it is making all the headlines. This is a bit weird given that the billionaire owns many properties and billionaires like him buy property all the time.

The case is different here as the UK property he just acquired is an iconic one with over 900 years of history. Stoke Park was the first golf club in the Uk and it was built in 1813. The property has also featured in 2 James Bond movies, the 1964 “Gold finger” and 1997 “Tomorrow never dies.”

For many years, the property has been a getaway location for extremely wealthy families.

Old owners hand over the property to the Ambanis

Before it was purchased, the property was managed by Stoke Park ltd, a second-generation UK family business owned by the King family. The Managing Director of Stoke Park ltd had this to say about the new acquisition of a property that he has managed for 33 years:

“I am delighted that the new owners share the same respect for the club’s incredible heritage, its values and longer-term vision and I look forward to working closely with them. As soon as we met with Reliance it was clear that this represents business as usual for our members, customers, and the local community.”

What you should know

Reliance Industries was founded by his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, a yarn trader, in 1966 as a small textile manufacturer.

Mukesh Ambani is the proud owner of the second most expensive property in the world. His private home is located in billionaires row, Mumbai, according to Forbes.