Billionaire Watch
Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia buys iconic $79m UK golf club with 900 years history
Who is the richest man in Asia?
The richest man in Asia is the Chairman of a top conglomerate that spans various lucrative industries. 64-year-old Mukesh Ambani sits on top of Reliance Industries, an $88bn conglomerate that spans lucrative sectors like petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecoms and retail.
He is ranked as the 10th richest man in the world according to Forbes with a net worth of $74.4bn.
Mukesh Ambani buys iconic James Bond featured golf club
Mukesh Ambani recently bought a property in the UK and it is making all the headlines. This is a bit weird given that the billionaire owns many properties and billionaires like him buy property all the time.
The case is different here as the UK property he just acquired is an iconic one with over 900 years of history. Stoke Park was the first golf club in the Uk and it was built in 1813. The property has also featured in 2 James Bond movies, the 1964 “Gold finger” and 1997 “Tomorrow never dies.”
For many years, the property has been a getaway location for extremely wealthy families.
Old owners hand over the property to the Ambanis
Before it was purchased, the property was managed by Stoke Park ltd, a second-generation UK family business owned by the King family. The Managing Director of Stoke Park ltd had this to say about the new acquisition of a property that he has managed for 33 years:
“I am delighted that the new owners share the same respect for the club’s incredible heritage, its values and longer-term vision and I look forward to working closely with them. As soon as we met with Reliance it was clear that this represents business as usual for our members, customers, and the local community.”
What you should know
Reliance Industries was founded by his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, a yarn trader, in 1966 as a small textile manufacturer.
Mukesh Ambani is the proud owner of the second most expensive property in the world. His private home is located in billionaires row, Mumbai, according to Forbes.
Billionaire Watch
Is Donald Trump still a billionaire?
What is the present state of Donald Trump’s finances? Is he still a billionaire and did the US Presidency affect his finances?
The net worth of former United States President, Donald Trump has always been a source of controversy. In 2006, Donald Trump sued a New York Times writer for calling him a millionaire in his book.
During his time as POTUS, the opposition party always made a case of Donald Trump’s companies filing for bankruptcy and evading taxes. According to Yahoo Finance, Donald Trump has run 6 businesses that went bankrupt.
There is a lot of doubt about his personal wealth particularly among his political opponents who have had their noses buried in his finances in the past few years, searching for talking points.
So, what is the present state of Donald Trump’s finances? Is he still a billionaire and did the US Presidency affect his finances?
READ: The UK Royal Family is worth $28bn, here’s how they make their money
Donald Trump’s net worth in 2021
According to Forbes, Donald Trump is currently worth $2.4 billion. He was and still remains the only billionaire President of the United States. During the course of his presidency, Donald Trump’s net worth dropped by a staggering $1.1bn.
His net worth pre-US presidency was at $3.5 billion. Now, he is worth $2.4 billion according to Forbes. He also dropped by 300 spots in the billionaire ranking.
READ: Fintech: Ex-Google employee becomes billionaire in 24 hours
What are Donald Trump’s major assets?
Donald Trump is a real estate mogul whose major assets are high priced properties in prime cities in the United States. He has also made a fortune from franchising his name to companies all over the world.
READ: Facebook Oversight Board to review decision to suspend Trump’s account
What you should know about Donald Trump
- Donald Trump’s first and major project was the renovation of the Grand Hyatt New York Hotel which was first built in 1919.
- Donald Trump took over his father’s business and excelled in it before branching into media and various fields over the years.
- Donald Trump currently spends most of his time in his Mar a Lago resort in South Florida.
Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk set to host American comedy show with Miley Cyrus
Elon Musk will be appearing on the show on May 8 and he will be joined by Miley Cyrus as a musical guest.
The second richest man in the world is set to appear as a host on America’s most popular late-night TV show “Saturday Night Live.”
Saturday Night Live was created by NBC as an edgy comedy series that has hosted a lot of interesting characters including former US President Donald Trump.
READ: How young Elon Musk started and sold 3 businesses for $1.9bn before Tesla
Elon Musk has actually stepped into the shoes of an actor before. This is not his first time.
According to CNN, he has appeared in “Iron Man 2,” in a 2015 episode of “The Simpsons” and in several episodes of “South Park.”
READ: 6 business lessons from Elon Musk
When will Musk be on the Saturday Night Live comedy show?
Elon Musk will be appearing on the show on May 8 and he will be joined by Miley Cyrus as a musical guest.
The whole world anticipates what the eccentric billionaire sitting on an electric car and Space Transport empire will look like cracking jokes on live TV.
