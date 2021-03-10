Business News
Dealers explain why ‘Tokunbo’ Cars are expensive
The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have forced the prices of used cars to soar high.
As the outbreak of Covid-19 spread globally and gained pandemic status on March 11, 2020 governments across countries applied the total lockdown measure to curb the spread—one which completely restricted movement and brought world economies to a grinding halt.
On March 19, 2020, the US government, which is the world’s biggest economy, ordered a lockdown and a stay-at-home order for all citizens. While some companies thrived by resorting to remote work, others, such as manufacturing companies with thousands of employees working in open factories, had no alternative but to shut down. Among the manufacturing companies also affected, were those in the automobile industry.
Covid-19 hit the US automobile industry hard
The lockdown order by the Donald Trump Administration unsurprisingly took a toll on the US economy. In the automobile industry, the effect of the lockdown can be summarized into 3 main points:
- Automobile manufacturing companies stopped production.
- Fewer people sold their used cars to dealers.
- Renting companies were out of business so there was no demand for new vehicles, nor the release of used ones into the market.
Soaring Prices
The factors listed above created a scarcity of new and used vehicles in the United States. When the lockdown was eased slightly, the demand for cars surged past available supply.
- According to the Associated Press, the current price of new and used cars post-Covid-19 has placed US customers in a very difficult position, as the drop in supply of these cars has set their prices soaring high, leaving buyers with very few options.
- The price of an average new vehicle jumped 6% between January 2020, before the coronavirus erupted in the United States, and December 2020 to a record $40,578, according to data from Edmunds.com.
- The average price of a used vehicle surged nearly 14% — roughly 10 times the rate of inflation — to over $23,000.
How does this affect Nigeria?
Nigeria is a huge market for used cars, given that most middle-class Nigerians cannot afford to buy brand new cars. According to car dealers in Nigeria, the United States, Germany and Belgium are the leading sources of used cars imported into Nigeria.
- Nairametrics went to car markets in three major regions in Nigeria to get first-hand reports on the prices of cars pre and post Covid-19. Gwarinpa Car Mart Abuja, Lekki Phase 2 Car Mart Lagos, and Otolo Cars Onitsha were visited and dealers were quizzed on the current prices of used vehicles in Nigeria and how the COVID-19 pandemic could have influenced them.
- A dealer called Akomas in Lekki Phase 2 Car-Mart, Lagos confirmed that the prices of used cars in Nigeria have increased significantly. He listed two major reasons behind the increase, Scarcity of salvaged cars and the increased cost of shipping due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
- On the scarcity of salvaged cars, Akomas stated that due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the United States, the number of people trading in their slightly damaged cars has seriously reduced. This has led to a scarcity of salvaged cars.
- He also confirmed that salvaged cars make up over 70% of used cars imported into Nigeria. Due to the scarcity of salvaged cars to import, the available ones have witnessed an increase in price.
- A used or salvaged Toyota Camry (Muscle), which was priced at N2.1m before the lockdown, currently sells for between N2.5m and N2.8m.
Blame Covid-19
Another car dealer, Tomiwa, speaking from Gwarinpa Carmart, Abuja explained the second reason behind the Covid-19 induced hike in car prices.
- He stated that due to the Covid 19 lockdown in most countries, importers and dealers are forced to grease palms to hasten the clearing process of their car imports.
- He disclosed that this is particularly so with car dealers operating from Abuja, who make use of unofficial northern borders to bring in salvaged cars for sale.
- Due to the Covid-19 restriction across these countries, the operating cost of importing cars through these routes has increased and it reflects on the prices.
- Tomiwa explained further, using Toyota Camry 2007 (Muscle) as an example. He said before the pandemic, the price of a salvaged Toyota Camry 2007 started from N2.2m to N2.5m. The price is currently set at N2.9 to N3.5m
Higher operational cost in the East
Nairametrics finally visited Otolo cars in Onitsha where the worst batch of prices, in terms of affordability, were recorded. Prices in the used car market in Onitsha are off the charts, with the cost of a Toyota Camry 2007 Model (Muscle) starting from N3.2m upwards.
- Nairametrics spoke to a car dealer on site who confirmed that the Onitsha used car market prices are being affected by the two main reasons already stated. He added that the general rise in the price of used cars all over is due to its scarcity.
- The increased operational cost of moving the cars down to the East has doubled what it used to be before the pandemic.
- From the various first-hand reports, it’s obvious that the increase in prices of used cars in the United States has led to a consequent increase in their prices here in Nigeria.
- Hopefully, as Covid-19 vaccines are administered and countries fully open up, the automobile industry will pick up in manufacturing cars, thereby increasing sales and reducing costs.
What to Know
- According to the Associated Press, the output of manufactured cars in the United States shrunk by over 3.3 million vehicles. This led to a scarcity when the lockdown was eased. The scarcity drove up the prices of used cars in the US, which happens to be the category of cars mostly imported to Nigeria.
- A salvaged car is a car that has suffered some kind of significant damage in the past and was traded off by the owner. This category of car is the most widely imported into Nigeria.
- A third reason for the increase in the price of used cars in Nigeria is the increased FX rate which ballooned from its usual N360 rate to N411.
Real Estate and Construction
Why property prices are expensive in Lagos
Most of the properties in Lagos seem to be priced well above what is reasonable.
No doubt, Lagos is the commercial hub of Nigeria and this is the reason its real estate sector has been an issue discussed in several fora, both home and abroad.
The number of housing units available in Lagos is not sufficient for the population. According to the Pison Housing Group’s 2019 report, the housing stock in Lagos is estimated to be 1.492 million units, while the United Nations put its population at 18 million people in 2019.
Meanwhile, a question or concern of some operators and stakeholders is whether the prices placed on the properties are fundamentally driven or based on assumptions.
Below are the reasons/forces behind the prices, according to a report from Estate Intel:
Owners target highest bidders
With over 3.8 million households in Lagos, up to 2.1 million households are without formal housing. This presents a supply gap of over 55%. As typical in every market, excess demand drives up prices. Estate Intel stated that this makes landlords, who frequently get requests for their available spaces, to increase the prices and let out or sell the property to the highest bidder.
Lack of transparency between asking and achievable prices
Estate Intel added that the multiple agents and developers typically list properties significantly higher than what they are prepared to achieve.
It stated, “We expect developers or agents to aim to achieve the highest possible price, with a window for negotiation, leaving a wider than usual spread between asking and achievable prices.
“A large spread in between asking and achievable rent makes average market rent seem artificially high and encourages other developers to hold fast on those artificially listed prices, keeping average rents or sale prices high.
“This is very misleading especially because most of the properties on the listed platforms in Nigeria are priced well above what is achievable.”
Construction cost and land price
The real estate operator explained that the high cost of acquiring land, including the actual cost of building, also adds to the reasons property prices in Lagos are high.
“We analyzed four brand new projects in Banana Island, Ilasan, Yaba, and Surulere. With sale prices ranging between 21m to 24m for the 2-bed apartment in Yaba and 620m for a 6-bed house in Ikoyi, all developers maintained profits ranging between 15% and 36% and rental yields of 2% to 7%.
“Our analysis shows that land acquisition and construction costs contributed 22% and 64% to the total cost of development respectively, for the Ikoyi project, however, the split was 53% and 47% respectively.
“The skew is due to the fact that Ilasan, Yaba, and Surulere (with an average land price of ₦78,000 per sqm) are relatively cheaper than the more pronounced Ikoyi (Banana Island where the developer bought the land at ₦400,000 per sqm),” it added.
Excessive speculations
According to the real estate firm, land is a scarce commodity and locations that are close to commercial and recreational activities such as Lekki, etc create demand and push up prices. However, these price increases are not always rational.
It stated, “Availability of a large expanse of land in prime locations such as Ikoyi (especially Banana Island), Victoria Island, and Lekki Phase 1 is limited. As a result, the few landowners are increasing their prices to record levels, even in the face of high vacancies in some properties.”
Bottom-line
Some landowners are increasing their prices to record levels, even in the face of high vacancies in some properties.
For instance, to our surprise, in early 2020, asking prices for land in Banana Island were around ₦400,000 to ₦600,000 per square meter, but it now sells for as high as ₦800,000 to ₦1,000,000 per square meter.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 9th of March 2021, 346 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 159,252 confirmed cases.
On the 9th of March 2021, 346 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 159,252 cases have been confirmed, 139,056 cases have been discharged and 1,988 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.6 million tests have been carried out as of March 9th, 2021 compared to 1.54 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 9th March 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 159,252
- Total Number Discharged – 139,056
- Total Deaths – 1,988
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,601,396
According to the NCDC, the 346 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (86), Bauchi (64), Kaduna (26), Kwara (26), FCT (24), Rivers (23), Plateau (22), Ogun (16), Ebonyi (14), Bayelsa (12), Cross River (10), Edo (8), Akwa Ibom (5), Ekiti (3), Gombe (2), Kano (2), Osun (2) and Delta (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 56,661, followed by Abuja (19,397), Plateau (8,976), Kaduna (8,698), Oyo (6,774), Rivers (6,718), Edo (4,734), Ogun (4,473), Kano (3,851), Ondo (3,066), Kwara (2,988), Delta (2,587), Osun (2,477), Nasarawa (2,254), Enugu (2,221), Katsina (2,060), Gombe (2,010), Ebonyi (1,965), Anambra (1,813), Akwa Ibom (1,615), and Abia (1,588).
Imo State has recorded 1,569 cases, Bauchi (1,345), Borno (1,308), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (942), Niger (921), Taraba (863), Ekiti (838), Bayelsa (809), Sokoto (769), Jigawa (496), Kebbi (412), Cross River (344), Yobe (293), Zamfara (222), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
