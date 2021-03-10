Cryptocurrency
World’s most valuable bank creates investment note on companies that bought Bitcoin
JP Morgan Chase has designed an instrument known as the Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket that operates companies, directly and indirectly, related to crypto.
JP Morgan Chase, the world’s most valuable American bank, has recently created a new debt instrument that provides selected investors with direct exposure to a basket of crypto-focused firms, according to a new filing with the U.S S.E.C.
The banking juggernaut has designed an instrument known as the Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021), which is described as an “unequally weighted basket consisting of 11 Reference Stocks of U.S.-listed companies” that operate companies, directly and indirectly, related to crypto.
The new financial asset class allocates about 20% to MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm with 91,064 BTC on its balance sheet.
It also provides direct exposure to Square (18%) and Riot Blockchain (15%), two companies with some exposure to Bitcoin. Nvidia Corporation and PayPal Holdings each account for 15% of the basket.
Key highlights of this new financial instrument include:
- Issuer: JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC, an indirect wholly-owned finance subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Guarantor: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Basket: The notes are linked to the J.P. Morgan Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021) (the “Basket”), an unequally weighted basket consisting of 11 Reference Stocks of U.S.-listed companies that operate businesses that we believe to be, directly or indirectly, related to cryptocurrencies or other digital assets, including as a result of bitcoin holdings, cryptocurrency technology products, cryptocurrency mining products, digital payments or bitcoin trading.
- Basket Deduction: 1.50%
- Pricing Date: On or about March 31, 2021
- Original Issue Date (Settlement Date): On or about April 6, 2021
- Observation Date: May 2, 2022
- Maturity Date: May 5, 2022
Recall some months back, JPMorgan Chase gave valuable insights on why it believed the odds were with Bitcoin to keep rising in value.
“Even a modest crowding out of gold as an ‘alternative’ currency over the longer term would imply doubling or tripling of the bitcoin price,” JPMorgan Chase said.
Over time, Bitcoin could be held for other reasons such as for making payments, not just for being a store of wealth as gold is, according to JPMorgan Chase.
“Cryptocurrencies derive value not only because they serve as stores of wealth but also due to their utility as a means of payment. The more economic agents accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in the future, the higher their utility and value,” JPMorgan Chase explained.
Bitcoin is flying to Mars, surges past $54,000
Bitcoin is currently changing hands just about $54,195.56, representing a 7% surge on the day.
The flagship crypto was all fired up at the second trading session of the week amid other assets like global equities hobbling to cheer progress on the passage of the long-awaited U.S Stimulus deal.
Bitcoin is currently changing hands just about $54,195.56 at press time, representing a 7% surge on the day.
Crypto pundits opined that the surge of a combination of endorsements from prominent personalities including Paul Tudor Jones, Larry Fink, Elon Musk, and several investment banks have increased the buying spree among medium-sized institutional firms and retail traders trying to have a grasp on the world’s most popular crypto asset.
The market liquidity is tightening at the flagship Crypto market, as there are less than 4 million BTCs in circulation available for upcoming investors including the likes of Grayscale, Paypal and Microstrategy.
MicroStrategy Inc.’s Michael Saylor purchased more Bitcoin to raise the enterprise-software company’s holdings to more than $4 billion.
An elite investment bank has laid credence to the Bitcoin fever presently catching investors’ urge on other crypto assets, like Cardano, Polkadot, Ethereum.
The global head of digital assets for Goldman’s global markets division said on a recent Goldman podcast program that his team has seen a “huge volume of institutional demand across [a] broad spectrum of different industry types,” for Crypto during bitcoin’s current bull run.
That being said, the Asians seem to have increased their stake in Bitcoin, as recent data suggest prices usually go north during the Asian trading sessions, in the past few days.
it's awesome to see Asia putting the whole crypto market on its back every night. pic.twitter.com/uO4PF9lH7R
— Ryan Selkis (@twobitidiot) March 9, 2021
Football-based crypto on fire, surges by 75% in a day
Chiliz aims to give sports and esports fans the ability to crowd-manage their favourite teams, games, leagues, and events.
Chiliz, a digital token designed by Socios for football engagement, is enjoying a record-buying spree as it gained about 75% for the day.
The football-based blockchain, originally created to allow football fans buy the sports tokens that let them support their teams, has also hit another landmark on the account that its market value is now hovering above $1.3 billion.
Chiliz, powering Socios.com, aims to give sports and esports fans the ability to crowd-manage their favourite teams, games, leagues, and events.
Football clubs are now using blockchain, to facilitate better experiences for their fans.
- At the time of writing this report, the sport-based crypto traded at $0.233853 with a daily trading volume of $4 billion.
- Chiliz is up 74.87% in the last 24 hours. It’s currently ranked the 65th most valuable crypto with a market value of $1.3 billion.
- The fast-rising crypto can be traded on crypto exchange such as OKEx, HBTC, Binance, Huobi Global, and Xtheta Global.
Presently, Chiliz is also holding talks with the prestigious car race championship popularly known as Formula One, as the company tries to strengthen its grip on other sports.
Football is by far the most popular game worldwide. The last football World Cup tournament held in Russia in 2018, had over 3.5 billion individuals watching the matches. This shows that about half of the world’s population is keen on football.
Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
