The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has abolished the “homogenous examination” of containers, as it insisted that all containers must be physically examined before leaving the ports.

This was disclosed by NCS via a circular with reference number EI&I/2021/circular No.008, titled New Rules on Homogenous Examination, a copy of which was sighted by SHIPS & PORTS.

According to the Assistant Comptroller General Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection (EI&I), any releasing officer that fails to comply with the new directive will be sanctioned.

Homogenous examination of containers is a practice where bulk containers are randomly selected for examination based on the discretion of officers at the port.

What is NCS saying about the policy?

The objective of the policy, according to the agency, is to curb the proliferation of arms and ammunition, illicit drugs and other dangerous imports in the country.

It stated, “The common practice of homogenous examination where bulk containers scheduled for examination are randomly selected for examination is hereby abolished.

Henceforth, examination of containers, no matter the quantity, must be positioned, cut and examined before exiting the command’s terminals. Any releasing officer who fails to comply with this new directive will be sanctioned accordingly.”