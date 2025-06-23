The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has proposed a N1.13 trillion budget for its 2025 operations, targeting improved revenue generation and more efficient service delivery nationwide.

The proposal was presented in Abuja on Monday by the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Finance, Administration, and Technical Services, Mr. Bello Jibo, during a 2025 budget defence session before the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The budget allocates N247.1 billion (21.8%) for personnel costs, N239.9 billion (21.1%) for overhead, and N645.4 billion (56.9%) for capital projects.

Jibo appealed to lawmakers to approve the plan to support seamless operations in the coming year.

He also highlighted the NCS’s performance in 2024, revealing that the agency generated N6.105 trillion, surpassing its N5 trillion target despite economic constraints, waivers, and a reduction in excisable commodities. He attributed the achievement to improved efficiency and commitment by the service.

More insights

The lawmakers expressed concern over the poor implementation of the 2024 budget, despite the Customs Service surpassing its revenue target.

Chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, Rep. Leke Abejide (ADC–Kogi), criticized the underfunding of key budgetary components, noting that only 43.5% of personnel costs, 46.3% of overhead, and 45.6% of capital projects were executed.

Describing the situation as “astonishing,” Abejide questioned how such low funding levels could persist even after the service generated N6.1 trillion, well above its N5 trillion target. He also flagged the complete absence of revenue from the 60% share of the 1% Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS)—a critical funding source meant to support operational costs—throughout the year.

The committee demanded explanations from the NCS leadership regarding the shortfall and the status of the CISS revenue. While raising these concerns, lawmakers nonetheless commended the agency’s revenue performance and urged more transparent, accountable budgeting in future cycles.