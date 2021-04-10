Business
Customs Tin-Can Island Command generates N112.7 billion in Q1 2021
This is a N21.1 billion increase in revenue compared to a revenue of N91.6 billion in Q1 2020.
The Nigerian Customs Service revealed that its Tin-Can Island Command has a first-quarter revenue of N112.7 billion in 2021. This is a N21.1 billion increase in revenue compared to a revenue of N91.6 billion in Q1 2020.
This was disclosed by Mr Mba Musa, Customs Area Controller, in a statement on Friday.
“The comparative analysis of quarter one revenue collection from 2018 to 2021 are as follows: in 2018, N76,789,721,107.42; in 2019, N78,857,106,168.27; and in 2020, N91,635,998,490.73,” the customs boss said.
“This improvement is despite the twin threat to lives and livelihood posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The command has inspired their officers to continue to work hard while observing all the safety measures to achieve the best of performance.
“We kept our lines of communication open and concerted effort was made to ensure that the supply chain is not disrupted,” he added.
What you should know: The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated a revenue of N1.5 trillion for the year 2020, a rise compared to N1.3 trillion in 2019.
CBN reportedly suspends Paystack and other non-bank financial institutions from offering BVN validation services
Non-banks may have to look for alternative ways to carry out identity verification for their users, following new CBN regulation.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has reportedly suspended finTechs and other third-party partners from offering BVN validation service.
This was made known in an email from Paystack to customers which stated, “We’ve recently been made aware of a regulatory directive from the primary custodian of Nigeria’s BVN service to all their partners to suspend the provision of the BVN validation service to their third-party partners. This directive affects every non-bank in Nigeria that offers BVN Validation services. In light of this news, we’re hereby informing you that the BVN Resolve service will be temporarily unavailable starting at midnight, April 8, 2021.”
What this means
This suspension could mean that non-banks will have to look for alternative ways to carry out identity verification (KYC) for their users through NIN, Voters ID, Driver’s license etc.
Details soon…
WAEC formally reschedules May/June 2021 exams for school students
The exam body said the exam will now hold from August 16, 2021 to September 30, 2021.
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has formally rescheduled the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
The examinations which have been rescheduled due to the disruptions to the education sector occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic will now hold from August 16, 2021, to September 30, 2021.
This disclosure is contained in a press statement that was signed by WAEC’s Acting Head, Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, on Friday, April 9, 2021, and seen on its official Twitter handle.
Ojijeogu in the statement also denied media reports that the exams had been postponed. In his clarification, he said that the Head of the National Office of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, was quoted out of context.
The statement from WAEC partly reads, “We wish to categorically state that the head of the national office was quoted out of context.
The head of the national office had in his address during the press briefing stated as follows: ‘Let me also use this opportunity to dispel rumours being peddled about by some people regarding the conduct of WASSCE for school candidates, 2021. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still very much felt in the education sector. The academic calendar has been distorted. It will, therefore, not be possible to have the examination in May/June this year. A convenient International Timetable for the conduct of the examination will soon be released.’
The arrangement is in line with the current academic calendar and was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.
Consequently, the council wishes to inform schools, candidates and the general public that the exam will hold from August 16 to September 30, 2021. The International timetable for the conduct of the exam will be released in due course.”
- WAEC had a few days ago while releasing the results for private candidates who sat for this year’s WASSCE — the first series said that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school students may not hold in May/June.
- It said that a convenient time table for the examination would soon be released.
PRESS RELEASE ON THE CONDUCT OF WASSCE FOR SCHOOL CANDIDATES, 2021. @IamKingDemian pic.twitter.com/l2Jnj1fL1p
— WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) April 9, 2021
