The United States President, Joe Biden, has disclosed that the US Centre for Disease Control advised that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks indoors, or outdoors in most settings.

President Biden disclosed this in a series of social media statements on Thursday evening.

What Biden is saying

“According to new CDC guidance, if you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask – indoors or outdoors, in most settings.

“For those who are not yet vaccinated – please protect yourselves and your loved ones by continuing to wear a mask until you can get vaccinated,” Biden said.

The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021

What you should know

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency announced that as at May 13th, 2021 it had vaccinated a total of 1,763,552, representing 87.7% of its first phase proportion, which indicated that most Nigerians hoping to travel to the US soon, might have to wait until the end of the month for the second phase to resume to be fully vaccinated.