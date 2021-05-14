Prices of food items skyrocketed in various markets in Lagos State as Muslims embarked on Eid-el-Fitr celebrations. Notably, the prices of tomatoes, onions, garri, rice, beans, and other staple food items witnessed a significant increase in price during the week.

This is according to the latest market survey, carried out by Nairalytics Research – the research arm of Nairametrics.

According to the report, a big bag of dry onions now sells for an average of N17,500 against an initial average of N12,500. The price of a big bag of white cassava flake (garri) went up by 57% from an initial average of N11,625 to sell for an average of N18,250.

The increase in price was attributed to the Ramadan festivities, as well as complaints of scarcity of food items due to insecurity in the farms where these items are grown.

This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and market insights.

Items that witnessed price increase

A big basket of round-shaped tomatoes currently sells for as low as N15,000. This represents an 87.5% increase compared to N8,000 recorded two weeks ago.

Also, the price of a medium-sized basket of round-shaped tomatoes increased by 55.6% to sell for an average of N7,000 from an initial average of N4,500.

A 50kg bag of Mama Gold rice that was initially sold for an average of N22,500 now sells for an average of N22,875 indicating a price increase of 1.7%.

Caprice (50kg) also recorded an increase of 3.1% to sell for an average of N25,250, compared to an initial average of N24,500.

The price of a big bag of yellow maize recorded an increase of 9.9% to sell for an average of N25,000 while the same size of white maize increased by 5.3% to sell for an average of N24,625.

The price of a big bag of dry onions also spiked by 40% from N12,500 recorded last month to N17,500.

A 500g Milo tin of Cocoa beverages now sells for an average of N1,575 representing a 6.8% increase compared to N1,475 recorded in April 2021.

Also, 1kg size of Milo tin sells for an average of N2,588, a 5.1% increase compared to an average of N2,463 recorded last month. While a 500g refill of Milo cocoa beverage spiked by 14% to sell for an average of N1,225.

Bournvita refill also increased by 10.8% to sell for an average of N1,413 compared to N1,275 recorded two weeks ago.

The price of a 50kg bag of brown beans increased by 5.8% from an average of N34,750 recorded in April to sell for an average of N36,750.

A 25 litres gallon of palm oil that sold for an average of N13,000 two weeks ago, now sells for an average of N13,500. This represents a 3.8% increase in price.

A carton of full chicken currently sells for an average of N14,750 as against an initial average of N14,125.

A big bag of bush mango seed (ogbono) now sells for an average of N125,000, a 4.2% increase compared to an initial average of N120,000.

Items that witnessed price decrease

Some of the food items that recorded a reduction in price within the period under review include, crayfish, melon, pepper, and flour.

The price of a bunch of plantain reduced by 6.8% to sell for an average of N513 compared to an initial average of N550.

A 50kg bag of Dangote flour now sells for an average of N13,500, a marginal decline of 1.8% compared to N13,750 initially recorded.

Also, Honeywell flour recorded a 2.5% decline to sell for an average of N13,600 while Mama Gold sells for an average of N13,775.

The price of a big bag of pepper dipped by 25% to sell for an average of N12,750 as against an initial average of N17,000 recorded in April 2021.

Also, a medium bag of pepper sells for an average of N7,000, representing a reduction in price by 6.7% compared to an initial average of N7,500.

The price of a big bag of melon reduced by 3.5% to sell for an average of N41,500. It was sold for an initial average of N43,500.

A nylon of crayfish sells for an average of N13,250. The price reduced by 20.9% from an initial average of N16,750.

Items that maintained initial prices

A 12.5kg refill of household cooking gas continues to sell for an average of N4,700 while 5kg stands at N1,900.

A big basket of sweet potatoes sells for an average of N5,500, a small basket sells for an average of N700, while the smallest basket is sold for an average of N325.

Also, a big basket of Irish potatoes sells for an average of N20,000, the same as recorded two weeks ago.

The prices of juice drink, bread, tea, have remained unchanged.

A 50kg bag of white beans still sells for an average of N50,000, which is the same as recorded two weeks ago.

The various noodle brands also maintain their initial prices, compared to two weeks ago.

Special markets/items

Nairametrics Research found the onion section of the Mile-12 market to be scanty with only a few items on display. While addressing this, Mr Lastborn as he chose to be called said there has been a relative scarcity of onions in the market, due to the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

“We do not have new arrival of items in the market, which has caused a slight increase in the price, and is expected to record further increase in the coming days,” he said.

He, however, stated that the price could go up further in the coming days as more demand could cause a surge, due to the lack of supply to the market.

According to him, the biggest size of dry onions is currently selling for an average of N19,000, medium size between N15,000 and N17,000 while half-bag usually called “solo” sells for an average of N9,000. Currently, there are no new onions in the market.

The price of foreign and local rice increased slightly during the period under review as Mr Chika a rice dealer at Daleko market attributes it to changes caused by the festive period.

He said, “During festivities, in Nigeria traders and manufacturers tend to jack up prices so as to make maximum profits during this period, foreign rice that was sold for an average of N24,500 is no selling for N25,500, while local rice has increased to around N22,000.”

Market insights

The recent price increase has been attributed to fluctuations associated with the Ramadan festivity and the security challenges ravaging most parts of the country.

While speaking to Mr KC, one of the traders at Mile 12, he stated that the reason for the increase in the price of food items in Nigeria is majorly due to security challenges across the country, especially in the northern part.

KC said, “food prices have been going up significantly since last year during #EndSARS protest, and lately there has been news of banditry, kidnapping and killings in the north, which has discouraged the farmers from visiting their farmland as much as they normally would.”

He further stated that, although the Ramadan festivity has also contributed to the recent price increase, insecurity seems to be the capital factor, causing the incessant inflation in the prices of food items in Nigeria.

Also, while chatting with Mrs Oladayo at Daleko market, she posited that it is normal for food prices to go up during the Ramadan celebration as there is an expectation for increased demand. However, this has not been the case as the prices have gone up, but sales have not increased as expected or compared to two years ago.

She further stated that the low turnout could be due to the price increase, as food prices have hit their highest in recent times, which could have discouraged buyers from patronizing as much. She, however, outlined other factors contributing to the increase in the price of food items in Nigeria, some of which include insecurity, ease of doing business, transportation problems, and corruption.

Items Brand Unit MUSHIN (11/5/2021) DALEKO (11/5/2021) OYINGBO (11/5/2021) MILE 12 (11/5/2021) Average MUSHIN (29/4/2021) DALEKO (29/4/2021) OYINGBO (29/4/2021) MILE 12 (29/4/2021) Average Bag of Rice Mama Gold 10kg 4500 4500 4200 5000 4550 4400 4200 4200 4100 4225 Bag of Rice Royal Stallion 50Kg 25000 25500 25000 25000 25125 24000 24500 25000 24500 24500 Bag of Rice Rice Master 10kg NA 4100 4100 NA 4100 4100 Bag of Rice Mama Gold 50kg 23000 23000 22500 23000 22875 22500 22000 22500 23000 22500 Bag of Rice Caprice 50kg 25000 25500 25000 25500 25250 24000 24500 25000 24500 24500 Bag of Rice Mama's Pride 50kg 22500 23000 23000 22500 22750 22500 23000 22500 22500 22625 Bag of Beans Oloyin 50kg 25000 25000 26500 26000 25625 24500 24000 26500 24000 24750 Bag of Beans White 50kg 50000 50000 50000 50000 50000 50000 50000 50000 50000 50000 Bag of Beans Brown 50kg 40000 35000 35000 37000 36750 35000 35000 35000 34000 34750 Tuber of Yam Abuja 1 Big Size Tuber 1000 1000 900 1000 975 1000 900 900 800 900 Tuber of Yam Abuja 1 Medium Size Tuber 650 600 550 600 600 550 600 550 550 562.5 Carton of Noodles Indomie 305g (Belle full) 3500 3450 3500 3600 3512.5 3500 3450 3500 3600 3512.5 Carton of Noodles Indomie 200g (Hungry man) 3300 3400 3300 3350 3337.5 3300 3400 3300 3350 3337.5 Carton of Noodles Chikki 100g 2200 2200 2100 2300 2200 2200 2200 2100 2300 2200 Carton of Noodles Minimie 70g 1900 1750 1700 1800 1787.5 1900 1750 1700 1800 1787.5 Carton of Noodles Golden Penny 70g 1700 1500 1600 1600 1600 1700 1500 1600 1600 1600 Bag of Garri Ijebu 80kg 15000 15000 15500 16000 15375 14500 13500 14500 14000 14125 Bag of Garri White 50kg 17500 20000 17500 18000 18250 12000 11500 11500 11500 11625 Bag of Garri Yellow 50kg 18000 19500 18000 18000 18375 11000 11500 11500 11500 11375 Basket of Potato Sweet Big Basket 6500 6500 6500 6500 Basket of Potato Sweet Small Basket 700 750 725 700 750 725 Basket of Potato sweet Smallest Basket 400 300 350 400 300 350 Basket of Potato Irish Biggest Basket 16000 15000 15500 16000 15000 15500 Basket of Potato Irish Medium Basket 2000 2000 2000 2000 Basket of Potato Irish Small Basket 1500 1400 1450 1500 1400 1450 Packet of Pasta Golden Penny 500g 4400 4400 4300 4200 4325 4400 4400 4300 4200 4325 Packet of Pasta Dangote 500g 4200 4300 4300 4300 4275 4200 4300 4300 4300 4275 Packet of Pasta Power (1 pc) 500g 250 230 250 230 240 250 230 250 230 240 Packet of Pasta Bonita (1 pc) 500g 220 230 230 220 225 220 230 230 220 225 Gallon of Palm Oil Local 5 Litres 2700 2700 2800 2800 2750 2700 2600 2800 2600 2675 Gallon of Palm Oil Local 25 Litres 13500 13000 13500 14000 13500 13000 13000 13000 13000 13000 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Local 5 Litres 3700 3700 3800 3700 3725 3700 3600 3800 3600 3675 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Local 25 Litres 20000 20000 19500 20000 19875 19000 20000 19500 20000 19625 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Kings 5 Litres 3200 3000 3000 3000 3050 3200 3000 3000 2800 3000 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Wesson 5 Litres 4500 3900 3900 4300 4150 4500 3900 3900 4300 4150 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Mamador 3.8 Litres 2500 2450 2500 2800 2562.5 2500 2450 2500 2800 2562.5 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Power 3 Litres 1900 1800 1800 2200 1925 1900 1800 1800 2200 1925 Bunch of Plaintain Plantain 1 Big Bunch 500 500 500 550 512.5 500 600 500 600 550 Bag of Flour Dangote 50kg 13600 13500 13400 13500 13500 13600 13600 13800 14000 13750 Bag of Flour Honey well 50Kg 13600 13500 13500 13800 13600 14000 13600 14000 14200 13950 Bag of Flour Mama Gold 50kg 13800 13700 13800 13800 13775 13800 13600 14000 14000 13850 Milk Peak Powdered (Tin) 400g 1300 1400 1300 1300 1325 1200 1300 1200 1250 1237.5 Milk peak Powdered(Tin) 900g 2800 2800 2700 2750 2762.5 2800 2750 2700 2750 2750 Milk Peak milk (Refill) 500g 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1100 1200 1200 1175 Milk Dano Powdered (Tin) 500g 1200 1200 1100 1200 1175 1200 1200 1100 1200 1175 Milk Dano Powdered(Tin) 900g 2600 2500 2400 2500 2500 2600 2500 2400 2500 2500 Milk Dano (Refill) 500g 1000 950 1000 1000 987.5 1000 950 1000 1000 987.5 Milk ThreeCrown (Refill) 380g 800 750 800 750 775 800 750 800 750 775 Milk Loya Powdered (Tin) 400g 1000 1100 1100 1050 1062.5 1000 1100 1100 1050 1062.5 Milk Loya (Refill) 400g 900 800 850 800 837.5 900 800 850 800 837.5 Milk Coast (Refill) 500g 750 750 750 750 750 750 750 750 750 750 Cocoa Beverages Milo (Tin) 500g 1600 1550 1600 1550 1575 1500 1450 1500 1450 1475 Cocoa Beverages Milo (Tin) 1kg 2600 2600 2500 2650 2587.5 2500 2450 2400 2500 2462.5 Cocoa Beverages Milo Refill 500g 1300 1200 1100 1300 1225 1100 1100 1000 1100 1075 Cocoa Beverages Bournvita Refill 500g 1400 1450 1400 1400 1412.5 1300 1300 1200 1300 1275 Cocoa Beverages Bournvita (Plastic) 900g 2400 2400 2400 2300 2375 2200 2200 2300 2200 2225 Cocoa Beverages Ovaltine Refill 500g 1050 1000 1000 1000 1012.5 1000 900 1000 950 962.5 Cocoa Beverages Ovaltine(Plastic) 500g 1500 1500 1450 1400 1462.5 1500 1500 1450 1400 1462.5 Coffee Nescafe Classic 50g 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 Tea Lipton Yellow label 52g 300 290 300 300 297.5 300 290 300 300 297.5 Tea Top tea 52g 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 Sugar St' Louis Sugar(Cube) 500g 600 600 600 550 587.5 600 600 600 550 587.5 Sugar Golden Penny Sugar (cube) 500g 400 350 400 400 387.5 400 350 400 400 387.5 Bread Val-U 1 loaf 450 450 450 450 450 450 450 450 450 450 Bread Butterfield 1 loaf 450 450 400 450 437.5 450 450 400 450 437.5 Egg N/A Crate 1450 1450 1500 1500 1475 1450 1400 1400 1500 1437.5 Bottled Water (Refill) Cway Refill 600 650 600 600 612.5 600 650 600 600 612.5 Juice 5 Alive 1 litre 550 550 550 600 562.5 550 550 550 600 562.5 Juice Chivita 1 litre 550 550 600 550 562.5 550 550 600 550 562.5 Gas Refilling 12.5kg 4800 4800 4600 4600 4700 4800 4800 4600 4600 4700 Gas Refilling 5kg 2000 1900 1800 1900 1900 2000 1900 1800 1900 1900 Tomatoes Big Basket round shaped 15000 15000 8000 8000 Tomatoes Medium Basket round shaped 7000 7000 4500 4500 Tomatoes Small Basket round shaped 4500 4500 2500 2500 Tomatoes Big Basket Oval Shaped NA NA Tomatoes Small Basket Oval Shaped NA NA Fish Kote (Horse Mackerel) 1 kg 650 600 600 600 612.5 650 600 550 600 600 Fish Titus (Mackerel) 1 kg 600 650 600 600 612.5 600 650 550 600 600 Pepper Big bag 13500 12000 12750 17000 17000 17000 Pepper Medium bag 7000 7000 7000 7000 8000 7500 Maize Yellow 26000 25000 24000 25000 25000 23000 23000 22000 23000 22750 Maize White 25000 24500 24000 25000 24625 23000 23500 23500 23500 23375 Melon Big bag 42000 41000 41500 44000 42000 43000 Onions Big bag Dry Onions 18000 17000 17500 13000 12000 12500 Onions Big bag New Onions 10000 11000 10500 Bush mango seed (Ogbono) 1 big bag 125000 125000 120000 120000 Frozen food Full chicken Carton 14500 15000 14500 15000 14750 14000 14500 14000 14000 14125 Frozen food Chicken lap Carton 14500 15000 14500 15000 14750 13500 14000 14000 14000 13875 Frozen food Turkey Carton 19000 18500 19000 18833.333333333 18000 18500 19000 18500 Crayfish Nylon 13500 13000 13250 16500 17000 16750

About Nairametrics Food Price Survey

Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-monthly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.