The United States’ President Joe Biden has announced a $4 billion commitment to the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank unit that provides low-interest loans and grants to the world’s poorest nations.

The pledge was made during a closed-door meeting with other Group of 20 (G20) leaders in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, according to a senior administration official.

The three-year commitment aims to strengthen the IDA’s resources amid uncertainty surrounding the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

IDA, which relies on periodic replenishments of donor funds, plays a critical role in financing development projects for approximately 75 of the world’s poorest countries.

However, the disbursement of the pledged funds will require Congressional approval—a process that may face delays until after Trump assumes office in January.

A shift in U.S. development policy?

During his first administration, Trump and his advisers advocated for more unilateral approaches to development financing, including the establishment of the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Despite this, the U.S. contributed $3 billion to the IDA’s fund replenishment in 2019.

Project 2025, a governance blueprint developed by Trump’s former advisers, had recommended the U.S. withdraw from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, Trump and his campaign distanced themselves from this proposal during the election.

World Bank’s ambitious goals

World Bank President Ajay Banga recently highlighted the institution’s efforts to mobilize more than $100 billion in funding for the poorest nations, surpassing the record $93 billion raised during the last donor round in 2021.

The IDA’s funding supports essential projects in health, education, infrastructure, and economic development, aiming to uplift some of the most vulnerable communities worldwide.

Biden’s pledge indicates a continued commitment to multilateral development efforts and global poverty alleviation.

It also signals the administration’s intention to maintain U.S. leadership in international financial institutions, despite potential shifts in policy under the next administration.

IDA’s impacts in Nigeria

The IDA has supported many projects in Nigeria, including the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), which uses IDA credits to provide reliable electricity to households, businesses, universities, and hospitals through solar systems.

Another project is the North Core/Dorsale Nord Regional Power Inter-connector, which connects Nigeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, and Niger with high-voltage transmission lines to make electricity more reliable and affordable.

The $700 million Nigeria Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project is also funded by the IDA to increase the use of sustainable landscape management practices in northern Nigeria.

Similarly, the ongoing Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project, which aims to give every Nigerian a digital identity, is being funded by IDA and other institutions.

Under the financing plan for the project, which was approved by the World Bank unit in 2020, AFD is to release $100 million and the EIB is to fund it with $215, while the IDA is to add $115 million.