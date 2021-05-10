Business
Badagry Deep Seaport to commence operations earlier than planned
Lagos State Government is ready to give the necessary support for the timely delivery of the Badagry Deep Seaport project.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lola Akande, in a statement issued on Monday.
The Commissioner issued the statement after a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the State Government with the members of the host communities as part of the inclusive policy of the present administration as well as to seek their buy-in on the project.
She said, “The State Government is ready to give the necessary support for timely delivery of the project and the cooperation of all the parties involved is germane and critical to its success.
I advise the community leaders and relevant stakeholders in the deep-sea port project to give peace a chance, as there is need to embrace unity and speak with one voice so that their demands can be quickly met and adequately catered for.”
Dr Akande also implored the 12 host communities to appoint a six-man committee as their representative at every meeting with the State government, adding that they should bring up a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) articulating their requests, complaints and suggestions.
The members of the communities present at the meeting expressed their joy that the project will boost the region’s economy and equally enhance their lifestyle.
FG’s Social Housing: 2000 hectares mapped out in 24 States – Osinbajo
Osinbajo revealed that 17 states have shown interest in the Solar Power Programme, an important aspect of the Economic Sustainability Plan.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that over 2000 hectares of land have been mapped for the proposed Social Housing Programme.
The Vice President disclosed this in a statement on Sunday after he presided over a meeting reviewing the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan implementation (ESP).
The statement revealed that 17 states had shown interest so far in the Solar Power Programme, an important aspect of the ESP, citing that a major cement manufacturer has agreed to a deal for discounted bags of cement for the social housing scheme.
What Vice President Osinbajo said:
“If the Federal Government is going to intervene in housing, most of it should be social housing.
Everybody else, including the private sector, can build N9.6 million worth of houses, but nobody else will do social housing. All over the world, when government intervenes, it is social housing; those who cannot afford housing are the ones we must focus attention on.
I think that we have enough problems with finding homes for the vast majority of Nigerians who cannot find a home.
The people who are poorest, who have no houses, are the people we should target because that is what government should do. Let’s focus on this social housing,” he said.
The houses under the scheme would be priced between N2-N4 million and will enable 1.5 million Nigerians to acquire mortgages for low-cost housing.
In case you missed it
- The Federal Government announced plans to launch a dedicated web portal for the sale of buildings to Nigerians in the next few weeks. The platform is expected to help contributors to the National Housing Fund (NHF) access mortgage loans on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Nairametrics reported in November 2020 that a total of N265billion was disbursed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) under the National Housing Fund (NHF).
Lagos says Lake rice will soon be back in the market
The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture blamed flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic for the disappearance of Lake rice from the market.
The Lagos State Government has said that Lake rice, which is a collaboration between the Lagos State and Kebbi State Governments, is still in existence and will soon be back in the market on a big scale.
This follows the sudden disappearance of the Lake rice due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and last year’s devastating flooding, which wreaked havoc on rice plantations in Kebbi and other northern states.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, during a ministerial briefing to commemorate the second year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, admitting that 3 years of seamless record of providing the rice for Lagosians was broken last year, as the brand disappeared from the market.
What the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture is saying
Olusanya in her statement said, “It is not that Lake rice is missing to the extent that it will not surface again. Lake rice is still in existence. I think we need to go back to a lot of things that happened last year. Lake rice was available last year in January and February, COVID-19 hit us in March and subsequently, we had issues around flooding, particularly in Kebbi.
The impact of the flooding was grave on rice farms in the state. So, it is not so much about why it is not available, it is a function of why in the producing state there were so much issues of production and supply, for them to process and send to us,” she said.
The commissioner further stated, “Kebbi is the number one producer of rice in Nigeria, so it only makes sense for Lagos to partner with the state to get processed rice.
But part of the agreement also is that if Lagos State is setting up its own rice mill, the agreement is going to shift from receiving processed rice to receiving paddy rice for us to process in our mill. So, it’s not that the partnership has been terminated.”
She announced that once the state mill in Imota, Ikorodu is completed, the state would have its own brand adding that the 32 Metric tonnes per hour capacity integrated rice mill under construction is the biggest in Nigeria and in West Africa and at full capacity is capable of producing approximately 2.4 million (50kg) bags of rice for the over 22 million people in the state and for Nigerians as a whole.
Olusanya said that the mill will further create employment of approximately 267,580 jobs in the state at different stages of the value chain, reduce the cost of rice locally, enhance food self-sufficiency and revenue generation in the state and the country at large, as well as, ensure a sustainable supply of wholesome rice at an affordable price to the people in Lagos and its environs.
What you should know
The Lagos-Kebbi Rice christened Lake rice stemmed from the collaboration between Lagos and Kebbi State Governments and was launched at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Lagos on December 21, 2016, by the former Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and his Kebbi State counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu.
The partnership which culminated in the launch was not only designed to ensure food security but also to showcase Nigeria’s ability to become a rice-producing nation. The partnership was also part of initiatives aimed at helping Lagos State succeed in its goal of achieving 40% food security and self-sufficiency status by the year 2023 in addition to being less dependent on other states for food production.
