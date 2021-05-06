Financial Services
PayPal post its strongest Q1, with net profits of $1.10 billion
PayPal currently has 392 million active accounts with net profit in Q1 rising to $1.10 billion.
The fintech juggernaut posted impressive growth in its revenues in Q1 bolstered by the growing usage of the digital economy. PayPal stated it had revenues of $6.03 billion in Q1 and earnings per share of $1.22, which outperformed market analysts’ forecast of $1.01.
The company is riding high taking into consideration that online shopping hit a record high spurred by COVID-19, though some market pundits argue that such could change as the pandemic eased. Still, PayPal’s stellar performance does not look likely to succumb to that prediction anytime soon.
Highlights of PayPal Q1 earning results
- Earnings per share: $1.22, adjusted, vs. $1.01 per share expected in a Refinitiv survey of analysts.
- Revenue: $6.03 billion vs. $5.90 billion expected by Refinitiv.
- Total payment volume: $285 billion vs. $265 billion expected in a FactSet survey.
“Our strong first-quarter results demonstrate sustained momentum in our business as the world shifts into the digital economy,” said CEO Dan Schulman in a statement.
The company’s impressive performance was also reflected in the addition of 14.5 million new active accounts, with 1.5 million new merchant accounts included, bringing the total merchant accounts to 31 million globally.
“Our record-breaking first quarter results underscore the ongoing strength, diversification, and relevance of our scaled, two-sided, global payments platform. We are raising our FY’21 guidance based on these strong results.” John Rainey the CFO added.
Consequently, Paypal has upgraded its service offerings with the option of the ability for splitting up purchases and paying them off for a period of time as well as the ability to purchase and sell, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash.
Recent price actions reveal PayPal rose as high as $259.55 in extended New York trading after the announcement was made thereby posting gains of 4.65%.
Sterling Bank posts gains amid dip in GT Bank and Zenith
The NGX Banking Index saw another decline for the second time in the month of May.
The NGX Banking Index saw another decline for the second time in the month of May. The index points dropped to 345.00 depicting a loss of -1.69%. Technical analysis shows that the bears dominated the trading session from start to finish. The NGX Banking Index saw 4 gains opposing 5 losses with 1 stalemate.
Sterling Bank’s performance was outstanding again today with a profit of +8.11% pushing the price upwards from its previous close of N1.53 to N1.60. Technical analysis shows that bullish momentum was maintained throughout the trading session. Access bank also posted a profit of +3.36% pushing the price upwards to N7.70 from N7.45 from its previous day’s close.
Jaiz bank posted a profit of +1.67% pushing the price upward from N0.60 to N0.61. Ecobank was also saved from the claws of the bears as it held profits of +0.97% pushing the price to N5.20. Technical analysis says that the price went up to meet selling pressure plunging it downwards. However, the fall was not sufficient as Ecobank still closed in profit.
Guarantee Trust BANK saw its shares crashing down as it took a -3.65% loss plunging the price downwards from N30.10 at the previous day’s close to N29.00. Technical analysis shows that there was a steady sell-off as the bearish trend was maintained with minimal interruptions.
Zenith Bank was the 2nd biggest loser as it saw its share price crash down by -3.18% pushing price downwards from N22.00 to N21.30. Technical analysis shows that consolidation was maintained almost throughout the trading session before breaking to the selling pressure at the end of the trading session.
Wema Bank saw a dip of -1.64% pushing the price from N0.61 to N0.60. Union bank also posted similar losses of -1.02% to settle the price at N4.85 from N4.90. Fidelity bank was not left out of the loss as it plunged -0.44% settling price at N2.24.
UBA held a stalemate, settling its price N7.20.
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend bearish as 5 losses were held with 4 gains and 1 stalemate.
- Nairametrics advises cautious participation amid growing uncertainties.
GTB reacts to news on changes in management
GTB neither confirmed nor denied media reports but admitted it was engaging with regulators on the matter.
Nigeria’s largest bank by market capitalization, GT Bank has reacted to a Nairametrics report which revealed the bank’s succession plans in the wake of the retirement of Segun Agbaje as MD/CEO of the Bank.
In a press release signed by Company Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, the bank neither confirmed nor denied the report but did admit it was engaging with regulators on the matter and will communicate such officially once it obtains regulatory approvals.
See excerpt below:
“The attention of Guaranty Trust Bank plc (the Bank) has been drawn to news circulating in the media about imminent changes on the Board and Management of the Bank.
As an organization listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, there are processes that guide such Board changes and channels of communication of such changes as required by regulation.
The Board of the Bank has approved certain changes in its constitution and is presently engaging its primary regulator on same and would formally communicate upon the conclusion of all required regulatory engagements.”
Banks are not allowed to make such announcements public until they obtain the approval of their regulators. Such announcements are also routed via the Nigerian Stock Exchange before being made public.
Nairametrics had reported on Monday that the bank had approved a slew of management and board changes that pave the way for new leadership at one of Nigeria’s most respected bank.
See the full press release below:
