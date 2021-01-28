Market Views
iPhone users top 1 billion, Apple posts revenue of $111.4 billion
The company passed 1.65 billion total installed devices worldwide in the quarter, with the installed base of iPhone topping 1 billion.
The world’s most valuable listed company, Apple, printed better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter on the basis that users acquired more Macs, iPads, iPhones, and other Apple products at a record pace. Apple’s sales also beat stock market experts’ expectations.
However, Apple shares were down on account that the company failed to provide guidance for the December quarter, which made some investors jittery, thereby shorting the stock.
On a conference call with stock market experts and journalists, Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, disclosed the company passed 1.65 billion total installed devices worldwide in the quarter, with the installed base of iPhone topping 1 billion.
- Overall, Apple printed a revenue of $111.4 billion, up 21% from the year-earlier quarter, and profits of $1.68 a share. That was well above the Wall Street consensus of $102.8 billion and $1.40 a share.
“This quarter for Apple wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless and innovative work of every Apple team member worldwide,” said Tim Cook. “We’re gratified by the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting-edge products that we delivered across a historic holiday season.”
The three months ended Dec. 31 were also strong for Apple laptops and tablets. For iPads, sales were $8.4 billion, up 41%, and ahead of the stock market expert prediction of $7.4 billion.
Apple sales gained about 12% in the Americas, 57% in Greater China, and 17% in Europe, with gains of 33% in Japan and 11.5% in the rest of Asia.
The tech company’s wearables sales posted incredible numbers as well, with gains of 30% to $13 billion, ahead of the stock market experts’ prediction at $11.5 billion. And services revenue jumped 24% to $15.7 billion, ahead of the Street consensus at $15.2 billion.
“We are also focused on how we can help the communities we’re a part of build back strongly and equitably, through efforts like our Racial Equity and Justice Initiative as well as our multi-year commitment to invest $350 billion throughout the United States.”
“Our December quarter business performance was fueled by double-digit growth in each product category, which drove all-time revenue records in each of our geographic segments and an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO.
“These results helped us generate a record operating cash flow of $38.8 billion. We also returned over $30 billion to shareholders during the quarter as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”
Apple’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 11, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2021.
The most valuable tech company had posted gains of over 80% in 2020 as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which it is a component, has risen about 6%.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp user base top 3.3 billion, Q4 revenue of $28 billion
More people are spending their time online on the bias COVID-19 pandemic has negatively disrupted social mobility.
The world’s biggest social media company, Facebook, recently posted its fourth-quarter earnings which were better than what many stock market experts had expected, against a backdrop of growing regulatory and political challenges.
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp now have a combined user base of 3.3 billion to get their messages out.
Facebook itself has about 2.8 billion monthly users, beating the Wall Street market prediction of 2.76 billion, as humans spend more of their activities online on the basis that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively disrupted social mobility.
Here are highlights of key metrics expected versus the comparable year-ago quarter, according to a Bloomberg consensus forecast of Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue: $28 billion vs $26.407 billion estimated; $21.082 billion in Q4 2019.
- Earnings per share (Adjusted): $3.88 vs $3.54 expected; $2.56 in Q4 2019.
- Ad Revenue: $27.19 billion vs. $26.07 billion expected; $20.74 billion in Q4 2019.
- Daily Active Users (DAU): 1.84 billion vs 1.828 billion estimates; 1.66 billion in Q4 2019.
“We believe our business has benefited from two broad economic trends playing out during the pandemic. The first is the ongoing shift towards online commerce.
“The second is the shift in consumer demand towards products and away from services.” Facebook CFO, Dave Wehner, said.
Capital expenditures including principal payments on finance leases, were $4.82 billion and $15.72 billion for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively.
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $61.95 billion as of December 31, 2020.
However, in spite of an impressive earning resulted posted by the world’s most valuable social media company, Facebook shares tanked by more than 3% on the consideration that the company printed a blurry outlook amid growing regulatory concerns and stiff competition.
“We also expect to face more significant ad targeting headwinds in 2021. This includes the impact of platform changes, notably iOS 14, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape. While the timing of the iOS 14 changes remains uncertain, we would expect to see an impact beginning late in the first quarter,” Dave Wehner said.
Strong gain in U.S dollar leads to high sell-offs in bitcoin, Stocks, Gold
The U.S dollar index jumped up by 0.69% to 90.743 on Wednesday, after a 0.2% decline the previous session.
The U.S dollar value fired up at Wednesday’s trading session, leading many financial assets to lose value momentarily.
At the time of drafting this report, the U.S dollar index jumped up by 0.69% to 90.743 on Wednesday, after a 0.2% decline the previous session.
Such assets include Bitcoin which at press time, trading at $29,789.11 with a daily trading volume of $74,4 billion. Bitcoin is down 5.86% for the day.
- Gold was down 0.50%, and other major currencies like the Euro, British pound suffered heavy losses.
- Also, U.S. stock indexes drifted lower despite impressive earnings from Microsoft on the account investors went long on the safe-haven currency.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.14%, at the open to 30893.78. The S&P 500 fell by 0.33%, at the open to 3836.83, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.5 points, or 1.02%, to 13486.576 at the opening bell.
What you should know: The U.S Dollar is a universally accepted currency for trade throughout the world and holds the title as the world’s reserve currency with over 50% of countries holding their foreign exchange reserves and pegging their currency to the dollar.
It’s often regarded as a safe haven currency on the basis that global investors prefer to hold it during times of high geopolitical uncertainty
List of Cryptos expected to outperform many financial assets in 2021
A list of cryptos expected to do very well in 2021 has been unveiled by a renowned crypto expert.
Widely respected crypto trader, Michaël van de Poppe recently unveiled the list of cryptos expected to do very well in 2021 amid the prevailing bullish run in the Crypto verse.
He started by mentioning Polkadot (DOT) and looking at levels where investors can buy on dips.
“We do see these retests at $15. That was one of the levels I discussed. Another one is this $13-level which is lower timeframes and then we’ve got this area around $10.50,” he said.
Polkadot protocol connects private and public chains, oracles future technologies, and permission-less networks allowing such independent networks to share information and transactions through the Polkadot relay chain,
Van de Poppe expects the next leg of the bull run to catapult DOT to his targets at $25, $29, and $45.
In addition to Polkadot, the analyst says he’s also bullish on smart contract platform Cardano (ADA), blockchain for enterprise solutions Zilliqa (ZIL), hybrid blockchain platform ICON (ICX), high throughput blockchain Elrond (EGLD), and interoperable blockchain network Cosmos (ATOM).
Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds.
- ADA coin is the name of the cryptocurrency.
- It uses the Cardano blockchain and it also allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum.
Elrond is a type of blockchain architecture, created to facilitate a 1000-fold cumulative improvement in the execution of speed.
Its architecture combines a secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm facilitating unlimited scalability.
Zilliqa is a type of cryptocurrency that focuses on making blockchains more scalable and much faster; It uses sharding technology to simplify the consensus process so that blockchains like Ethereum can provide fast transaction processing successfully.
Another solid crypto on the crypto expert’s radar is Celer Network (CELR). He says the layer-two scaling platform can potentially rise to $0.035, representing a potential return of 400% from its present value of $0.007.
Last but not least is chainlink on the bias it has more room for upsides as its still upcoming crypto and has a solid fundamental;
“Chainlink itself has a very big market share of the oracle niche. Other oracles are just starting up their first,” Poppe said.
Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs.