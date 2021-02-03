Market Views
Google riding on hot steam, as earnings growth surges by 23%
Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet gained more than 7% during after-hours trading.
Shares of Google‘s parent company, Alphabet, gained more than 7% during after-hours trading, after the world’s biggest online company reported 23% revenue growth and topped estimates for earnings.
Alphabet brought in $46.43 billion in revenue for the quarter when deducting traffic acquisition costs, up from $37.57 billion a year ago. Overall, the technology giant surged by 23% year-on-year.
This was also the first time the leading tech brand revealed results on its Cloud segment, revealing that the company earned about $3.83 billion in revenue and had an operating loss of $1.24 billion in Q4.
For the year, Cloud segments brought in $13.06 billion in revenue and reported an operating loss of $5.6 billion.
Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and Alphabet, said: “Our strong fourth-quarter performance, with revenues of $56.9 billion, was driven by Search and YouTube, as consumer and business activity recovered from earlier in the year.
Google Cloud revenues were $13.1 billion for 2020, with significant ongoing momentum, and we remain focused on delivering value across the growth opportunities we see.”
Highlights of Alphabet’s latest earning results include:
- Earnings: $22.30 per share, adjusted, vs., $15.90 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
- Revenue: $56.90 billion, vs. $53.13 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
- Google Cloud: $3.83 billion, vs. $3.81 billion as expected by analysts, according to StreetAccount.
- YouTube ads: $6.89 billion, vs. $6.11 billion as expected by analysts, according to StreetAccount.
- Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $10.47 billion, vs. $9.32 billion as expected by analysts, according to StreetAccount.
On its latest earnings results, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said, “Our strong results this quarter reflect the helpfulness of our products and services to people and businesses, as well as the accelerating transition to online services and the cloud.
“Google succeeds when we help our customers and partners succeed, and we see significant opportunities to forge meaningful partnerships as businesses increasingly look to a digital future.”
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines expected to generate $15 billion in 2021
Stock experts had earlier anticipated that Pfizer would earn $12.7 billion from its COVID-19 vaccines sales in 2021.
The world’s leading drug maker, Pfizer, has issued a mixed earnings report on its fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year that slightly missed stock experts’ prediction.
However, investors were surprisingly upbeat on Pfizer’s sales prediction from its COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, as the company disclosed that it expected the vaccines to generate around $15 billion in 2021. Stock experts had earlier anticipated that it would earn $12.7 billion in 2021.
Pfizer’s most recent result revealed that the fourth-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share of 42 cents, below the 50 cents analysts expected.
Revenues for the fourth quarter were $11.7 billion, just above the FactSet consensus of $11.5 billion.
Frank D’Amelio, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Global Supply, stated:
- “I am very pleased with how our company performed in 2020, and particularly in the fourth quarter, where we achieved double-digit operational revenue growth driven by a wide range of products and geographies, including growth within all of our therapeutic areas.
- “I was also pleased that Pfizer completed the transaction to combine Upjohn with Mylan to form Viatris in the fourth quarter, which I believe positions both Pfizer and Viatris for a bright future.
- “I feel confident in our ability to continue to perform well and deliver on our commitments in 2021 and beyond, both to our patients and to our shareholders.
- “The company is working round the clock in order to deliver two billion doses of the vaccine this year alone at a breakneck pace as nations rush to sign supply deals in an effort to control the worst pandemic seen in humanity taking to account it had killed over 2 million people globally.”
Edward Jones analyst, Ashtyn Evans, told Reuters, “2021 earnings and sales will see a significant benefit from the vaccine, and this benefit could increase throughout the year.”
Pfizer also revealed it had supplied 65 million doses worldwide and 29 million doses in the world’s largest economy, the US, as of Jan. 31. It expects to supply 200 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May.
Its biggest contracts so far have charged countries around $19 per dose. Pfizer and BioNTech split the gross profit from the vaccine by half under their partnership agreement.
At the time of writing this report, Pfizer shares were down 2.63%, trading at $34.86 at the New York Stock exchange, as investors, pulled back some of their long positions.
U.S dollar keeps rising against Euro, British pound sterling
The U.S dollar index is on track for a 0.5% weekly gain following record-buying at the start of the week
The U.S dollar remained firm at the last trading session of the week. Despite a significant improvement in risk appetite across global financial markets, investors are flocking into the safe-haven currency, as COVID-19 remains a major headache.
What you should know: The dollar index, at the time of drafting this report, was up by 0.15% to trade at 90.662 at Friday’s early session in London.
The U.S dollar index is on track for a 0.5% weekly gain, following record buying at the start of the week amid concerns that President Joe Biden’s fiscal spending package will not be as large as earlier anticipated.
Quick fact
- The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against a basket of other major currencies (like the Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Swedish Krona, and Euro).
- Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations via dollar transactions to countries like Europe, and Japan, would need to pay fewer dollars in meeting such obligations.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave critical insights to macros affecting the U.S dollar’s arch-rivals.
“A sharp sell-off in iron ore prices is a worrisome development for commodity linkers, more so Latin American producer and their currencies. China tightens bleeds into Asia risk assets like iron ore.
“GBP is not showing the kind of sensitivity to risk. The lack of drama in much of the FX market may reflect a view that equity market tribulations are stock-specific VAR-styled sell-offs in nature rather than a reflection of global risk themes that would carry significant bond or cross-asset leakage.”
Blackberry, Gamestop, AMC restricted by Robinhood, Interactive Brokers
GameStop Stocks were suspended severally on Thursday, after having soared so high in the past few weeks.
Popular online trading platforms, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers disclosed today they have restricted trading in shares of BlackBerry, GameStop, AMC, and other listed companies printing massive gains due to the social media-driven trading frenzy, particularly on Reddit.
GameStop, Blackberry, and others were suspended severally today, after having soared so high in the past few weeks because of support from many retail investors on Reddit.
What you should know: GameStop is an American video game, gaming merchandise retailer, and consumer electronics. The company is based in Texas, United States, a suburb of Dallas, and operates 5,509 retail stores throughout North America and Australia.
- One of the leading red hot stocks is GameStop (GME) that has rallied by more than 600% in barely three weeks – gaining from just under $20 at the end of last year to a current price of about $150.
- It is highly believed that an army of retail investors is buying the stock to hurt hedge funds that have bet against GameStop.
Robinhood in a press statement disclosed the rationality behind suspending Blackberry, Gamestop and others.
“We continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary. In light of recent volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities,” Robinhood said in a statement, adding that it was also doing so for AMC, BlackBerry (BB), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Nokia (NOK), and three other stocks.
“We’re committed to helping our customers navigate this uncertainty. We fundamentally believe that everyone should have access to financial markets. We’re humbled to have helped many people invest in the markets for the first time. And we’re determined to provide new and experienced investors with the tools and resources to help them invest responsibly for their long-term financial futures,” it added.