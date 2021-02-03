Paid Content
Brass & Books Capital Group launches Oyel.Ng; a digital agro investment platform
Oyel.ng is set to deliver the future of sustainable food supply in Nigeria with focus on Oil Palm.
On Monday 1st February 2021, oyel.ng went live for investors to take part in the palm oil market by funding either units of palm plantations, milling and processing or storage and distribution of the palm products through the oyel.ng website.
Oyel.ng which is an initiative of Plevan Oil & Farms; a subsidiary of Brass & Books Capital Group, is the first agro investment platform with focus on Oil Palm.
The platform affords both retail and institutional investors the opportunity to enjoy incredible returns on their investment by purchasing farm or processing units, selling for as low as N50,000 (fifty thousand naira) with investment span ranging between six to 36 months.
With an Annual shortfall of Palm Oil supply of over 600,000 tonnes, the opportunity in the oil palm market is enormous and oyel.ng is democratising access to these opportunities.
For more information visit oyel.ng or call 08126119045
Cryptocurrency
Meet Bittle: The Cryptocurrency brand empowering people with ‘Shared Prosperity’
Bittle is relentless about empowering people through a reliable bitcoin to naira business.
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated Nigeria’s grim reality into a state of near-bleakness. In the wake of the pandemic, unemployment hit an all-time high of 27% with many businesses laying off their staff, sending them back to an already overcrowded labor market. What this means is that the percentage of the country’s population that is productively engaged is not enough to drive the economy.
Prior to the pandemic, Nigeria has been a country struggling with dual reality. A country blessed with so many mineral resources yet one of the poorest in the world. More than a dozen Nigerians are among the world’s richest, including the famous Aliko Dangote, who happens to be the richest black man alive. Yet, more than two-thirds of the population live on less than a dollar per day. Nigeria is truly two sides of a coin, two worlds in one.
Amidst this chaos and economic calamity enters bitcoin; the first and most successful cryptocurrency created in 2010 by Satoshi Nakamoto. From undeniable facts, Bitcoin is helping thousands of Nigerians to overcome poverty and attain financial freedom despite the scourge of a dwindling economy. The fast-spreading adoption of bitcoin in the past five years by Nigerians is predicated on the consistent devaluation faced by naira and the staggering economy of the country. Because of this, it was an easy decision for Nigerians who are risk-inclined to stake their investment on bitcoin, leading to mass adoption that keeps growing with every tick of the clock.
This explosive growth, if spelled out in numbers, means the following:
- Annual growth of 19% in the number of bitcoins traded in Nigeria.
- Since 2015, over 60,000 Bitcoin has been traded in Nigeria with a total worth of $566m
- Over N12 billion worth of bitcoin is traded every day in Nigeria which led to the birth of the bitcoin exchange business: an industry with a market value of $350 million in 2020.
These facts and more are why Bittle was created; to empower enterprising Nigerians with simple and accessible cryptocurrency solutions using the concept of ‘shared prosperity’ Unlike other cryptocurrency exchange, Bittle is driven by a passion to help people own a bitcoin to naira exchange without stress, cash or experience.
“The bitcoin exchange business in Nigeria is a big and growing market (current market value of about $560m). At Bittle, our mission is to help anyone take their share of this bitcoin cake. Therefore, we made Bittle so simple and accessible so that anyone without prior experience of cryptocurrency can own a bitcoin to naira business and make lots of money. With the negative effect of the pandemic on people’s income, anyone who needs a side business to support his earnings will find Bittle a perfect choice,” Ejovwoke, the CEO of Bittle explained.
The traction Bittle has had in less than one year of commencement is a testament to its mission. With a current merchant base of 3,000 members and an average weekly payout of $10,000, Bittle is leading the way with an empathy-driven business model that makes people beneficiaries of their “shared prosperity” mantra. Ejovwoke gave more insight on the purpose that drives this intentional stand.
“When you do transactions with other exchanges, you get nothing in return. Some even delay payments coupled with bad customer service. However, Bittle is changing the game. We are relentless about solving the problem of poverty and helping people to become financially empowered through a reliable bitcoin to naira business they can even start for free. We believe in the concept of ‘shared prosperity’ because we are a human-first company. We operate from a position of abundance and our desire is to see every human with an enterprising spirit take their share of the bitcoin prosperity.”
Ejovwoke Enakirerhi gave us a peep into what it was like moving into uncharted waters of the cryptocurrency market when the pandemic hit, and the company lost a major share of its businesses.
“Looking back to March 2020 when the lockdown was announced, it was really a bleak period in the history of our company. The lockdown met us unprepared, but despite this, I and my team pulled ourselves together. After some days of research and brainstorming, we came up with Bittle as our flagship product in the cryptocurrency market. The energy the team brought to bear was insane. We pushed the MVP out and in less than 4 months, we had over 1,000 merchants monthly transactions of about $300,000. Currently, we have over 3,000 merchants and an average weekly payout of $10,000 to our merchants. Our goal is to increase this to $100,000 in the year 2021.”
Zenith Bank emerges Nigeria’s Most Valuable Banking brand
Zenith Bank is the only Nigerian bank among the first 400 banks in the global ranking.
Zenith Bank Plc. has again emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands 2021. For the fourth consecutive year, Zenith Bank has been ranked as the number one banking brand in Nigeria with a brand value of $275 million, moving up two places from 392 in 2020 to 390 in the 2021 global ranking of banks. Notably, Zenith Bank is the only Nigerian bank among the first 400 banks in the global ranking.
The ranking was published in the February 2021 edition of The Banker Magazine of the Financial Times Group in conjunction with London-based Brand Finance. According to the publication, brand value is the licensing rate that a third-party would need to pay to use the bank’s brand.
Commenting on the latest ranking, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu said that: “this ranking is a further affirmation of the bank’s resilience given the very challenging macroeconomic environment brought about by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic”. He added that “Zenith Bank remains committed to sustaining the superior performance which has earned it this recognition as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Banking Brand, thus building on the legacy of its visionary Founder and Chairman, Mr. Jim Ovia, CON, whose pioneering and foundational role in building the structures and laying the foundation ensured an enduring and very successful institution.
Zenith Bank places a premium on its core business strategy anchored on People, Technology and Service, to create value for its numerous clientele. With a team of dedicated professionals, the bank leverages its robust Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure to provide cutting-edge solutions and products through its network of branches and electronic/digital channels.
Zenith Bank’s emergence as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria is coming on the heels of several awards and recognitions in 2020 for its track record of excellent performance. Zenith Bank was voted as Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020, Best Bank in Nigeria in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards 2020 and Best Corporate Governance ‘Financial Services’ Africa 2020 by the Ethical Boardroom. Also, the bank emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine “Top 500 Banking Brands 2020” and Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital in the “2020 Top 1000 World Banks” Ranking by The Banker Magazine. Similarly, the bank was recognised as Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020, Retail Bank of the year at the 2020 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Awards, and Best Company in Promotion of Good Health and Well-Being as well as Best Company in Promotion of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment at the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility (SERAS) Awards 2020.
The Residences at Secret Bay is the New Gold Standard for Citizenship By Investment Opportunities
The programme offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 140 countries, a 90-day path to citizenship, and much more.
The Residences at Secret Bay, the six-star all-villa resort in Dominica, the Caribbean’s “Nature Island,” which earlier this year reported 27% of their Citizenship by Investment (CBI) transactions in 2020 came from Africa, is earning the attention of Nigerians who seek second citizenship, global mobility and an astute investment for themselves and their families. The gold standard in CBI programmes, The Residences offers all this, along with a completed product with a proven financial performance, a competitive exit strategy and a robust market for resale.
“As the world faces unprecedented challenges, The Residences at Secret Bay provides Nigerians and their families with a reliable investment opportunity pegged to the U.S. dollar,” said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and Chairman and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited. “As our resort has now been operating for almost ten years, and as we continue to grow from strength to strength, we are eager to engage Nigerian investors with an opportunity for wealth diversification and financial security while giving themselves and their children greater possibility and future mobility.”
Obtaining citizenship through investment in approved real estate, like The Residences at Secret Bay, is an increasingly popular path to dual citizenship, especially for African buyers who can obtain a second passport for their entire family. The programme offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 140 countries, a 90-day path to citizenship, low minimum investment outlay, no mandatory travel or residency, lifetime citizenship for families, and high quality of life for health, environment, political climate and tax regime giving Africans access to the luxury of a Golden Passport or Plan B.
In a recent webinar, Dominica Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Honourable Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit said, “in terms of the number of countries that Nigerian citizens can enter with a Nigerian passport compared to Dominica, [there] is about [a] two hundred percent difference. Even countries where you need to apply for visas, we have almost a hundred percent success rate.” Further, in another recent webinar, when asked about The Residences at Secret Bay, Prime Minister Skerrit said, “[Secret Bay] will enhance the integrity of our [CBI] program. [Gregor Nassief’s] project is centered around the protection and the conservation of the environment. I would say to anyone who is listening to me that investing in Secret Bay, you can be assured of your investment. You can be assured of a return on your investment. It is a project that cannot be compared to any other in the Caribbean.”
The Residences recently reached near sell out of Phase 1 built product and launched Phase 2, which includes four new Hillside Ti-Fèy Villas. Designed to complement, not compromise, the land, the newest phase of Nassief’s vision to create a first-of-its-kind boutique and six-star serviced vacation home experience in the Caribbean.
Dominica’s CBI Programme was recently recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Financial Times as the ‘World’s Best Country for Second Citizenship.’ Further, The Residences at Secret Bay is the only government-approved real estate project in Dominica offering purchase options to both vacation home buyers and citizenship investors. With strong demand for ownership by vacation home buyers, The Residences at Secret Bay grants citizenship investors unmatched access to the vacation home market for resale.
The awarding-winning Green Globe certified resort and residences, which was recently named the #1 Resort Hotel in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas and #6 Hotel in the World in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards, has also recently been recognised by such global publications as Architectural Digest, CNN, Fortune, National Geographic, Outside, the cover of Travel + Leisure, and The Telegraph. The property is the first and only property in Dominica to be affiliated with the elite brand, Relais & Châteaux.
To learn more about Citizenship by Investment in The Residences at Secret Bay, visit: https://secretbay.dm/cbi/. For a consultation, please email [email protected].