Rescue operations intensified on Thursday in Port Harcourt after the collapse of a 5‑storey building under construction along Dr. Peter Odili Road near Eterna Filling Station, leading construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, other construction firms and government agencies stepping in to support emergency efforts.The structure collapsed at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, trapping an […]

Rescue operations intensified on Thursday in Port Harcourt after the collapse of a 5‑storey building under construction along Dr. Peter Odili Road near Eterna Filling Station, leading construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, other construction firms and government agencies stepping in to support emergency efforts.

The structure collapsed at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, trapping an unspecified number of construction workers and leaving residents of the Rivers State capital in shock. The incident occurred less than 24 hours after another building collapse in the city, further raising concerns about construction safety standards.

Eyewitnesses said several labourers were working in and around the building when it suddenly gave way. Early estimates indicated that at least seven persons were trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue efforts commenced immediately, with local residents, emergency responders, and security personnel working collaboratively to reach victims buried under the debris.

By Wednesday evening, three individuals had been rescued alive, while intensive search efforts continued to locate others.

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC played a critical role in the ongoing operations, deploying a range of heavy-duty and specialized equipment to support the rescue mission. These included excavators for debris removal, mobile cranes for lifting heavy concrete slabs, wheel loaders for clearing rubble, and dump trucks for transporting debris away from the site. The company also provided cutting and breaking tools, such as hydraulic breakers and concrete cutters, to carefully dismantle sections of the collapsed structure. In addition, lighting equipment and power generators were deployed to sustain operations into the night, while safety gear supported rescue personnel working in hazardous conditions.

The deployment of these resources significantly enhanced the efficiency of the rescue effort, enabling responders to access hard-to-reach areas and improve the chances of locating survivors.

Officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development were present at the scene, monitoring developments and coordinating activities alongside security agencies, including the police. Their role included assessing the situation and ensuring an organised response. However, the exact cause of the collapse had not been officially determined, with authorities expected to launch a thorough investigation.

Speaking on the company’s involvement, Julius Berger’s Regional Manager for South-South, Engr. Rimon Marisho, reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to public safety and community support. According to him, the company remains driven by a strong belief in contributing to meaningful progress, particularly in times of emergency.

At Julius Berger, we believe there are limitless opportunities for the company, the community, and the country to make tangible progress. This belief compels us to save lives and property by actively participating in rescue operations in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, he said.

Rescue operations were still ongoing as of Thursday, with Julius Berger and other agencies maintaining coordinated efforts to locate any remaining victims.

The incident has once again underscored the urgent need for strict compliance with building regulations and reinforced oversight to prevent future occurrences of such tragic collapses.