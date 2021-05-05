Billionaire Watch
US Tech Boom: 7% increase in valuation as 2 fresh billionaires cross the $100bn mark
Google founders, Sergei Brin and Larry Page, according to Bloomberg are the biggest earners in the Tech niche since last year.
The Tech world witnessed a recent boom, sending two new members into the 100bn elite club. The Tech billionaires are smiling to the bank as the American economy shows early signs of recovering from the pandemic.
As of this morning, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index features 8 billionaires with a net worth of over $100bn. The latest additions are Google founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page who according to Bloomberg are the biggest earners in the Tech niche since last year.
The duo added a whopping $20bn to their wealth each since last year making them the biggest gainers on the list. The total number of billionaires in the $100bn club has now risen to 8.
Reason for wealth explosion
Optimism has returned to the US stock markets as the world economy slowly eases into the post-pandemic era. The tech department of the NASDAQ witnessed a 7% increase according to Bloomberg due to the online surge caused by the pandemic.
What you should know
- 8 of the current top 10 richest men in the World are all United States Tech billionaires.
- The combined wealth of the world’s richest eight people has crossed the $1 trillion mark and they collectively added about $110bn to their wealth in a single year.
Bill & Melinda Gates divorce: What’s next for the iconic BMG foundation?
The Bill and Melinda Gates divorce has been likened to the Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott divorce due to the enormous amount of wealth and assets involved.
In a joint statement released on Bills Gates’ Twitter handle, the couple announced to the world, their plans to get a divorce after 27 years of marriage. Bill Gates, the Microsoft Co-Founder is the fourth richest man in the world with a net worth of $146bn.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is also the largest and the most influential philanthropic entity in the world today. The announcement has shaken up the world of finance and humanitarian aid raising questions on the uncertainty that lies ahead.
Financially, the divorce will affect two major areas:
1. The Bill and Melinda Gates (BMG) Foundation
2. The personal wealth of Bill Gates
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest philanthropic effort in the world according to Rob Reich, a professor of political science at Stanford University. The Foundation has given out close to $50bn in Humanitarian aid according to Bloomberg.
An expert speaking to Bloomberg news pointed out that the divorce announcement stated clearly that both Bill and Melinda will remain as Co-Chairs at the Foundation, so technically, the divorce will have no effect on the Foundation.
The only area of concern here is how long this could last given the strained relationship between the two.
Bill Gates’ wealth
Bill Gates, at the time of writing this article, is worth $146bn according to Bloomberg and the divorce news has raised questions on how his fortune would be split.
The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement and over the years, a huge percentage of Bill’s wealth has gone into the BMG Foundation. According to Bloomberg, Bill’s Microsoft fortune now makes up a paltry 20% of his net worth.
About the division of assets, an expert Janet George who is a family lawyer in Washington with the firm McKinley Irvin explained that the popular 50 -50 split is not mandatory according to Washington laws. The courts can award more or less depending on what is just and equitable.
Secondly, she pointed out that even when the split occurs the public will likely not be aware of the details involved as such high profile divorce cases are often shrouded in private contracts.
What you should know
The Bill and Melinda Gates divorce has been likened to the Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott divorce due to the enormous amount of wealth and assets involved. Experts have stated that the Bezos divorce split was a lot easier because Jeff’s wealth is largely concentrated in his Amazon stock unlike Bill’s.
Mackenzie Scott got a whooping $36bn worth of Amazon shares from the divorce and she immediately became one of the richest women in the world.
The official divorce letter filed by the couple and obtained by the daily mail described the marriage as irretrievably broken.
The Saudi Royal Family is worth over $1.4 trillion, here are 5 amazing facts about them
The Saudi Royal Family is the richest royal family in the world by a large margin.
The Saudi Royal Family is the ruling family of Saudi Arabia’s kingdom and is worth over $1 trillion, making them the wealthiest royal family on earth.
The Saudi royal family’s 334-year history
The first Saudi state was established by the grand patriarch of the House of Saud in the year 1687. His name was Muhammad Ibn Saud and he was the ruler of Diriyah, known as Saudi Arabia today. His kingdom flourished under the spiritual guidance of Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab the founder of a radical style of Islam known as Wahhabism today.
Muhammad Ibn Saud is the Grand patron of the House of Saud and ruler of the First Saudi State, although the family tree on the official website of the House of Saud begins from Abdulaziz ibn Saud, the first King of Saudi Arabia in the third Saudi State.
READ: Queen Elizabeth II Isn’t As Rich As You Think
How big is the House of Saud?
The house of Saud consists of a whopping 15,000 members and these members collectively share the family fortune although only about 2,000 of them make up the ruling elites of the family.
The main source of income
The Government of Saudi Arabia owns a staggering 98.2% of the country’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco. The oil giant controls the vast amount of oil reserves found in the Arabian Peninsula and is currently valued at $2trn dollars making it the most valuable company in the world. It is the main source of income for the House of Saud.
READ: The UK Royal Family is worth $28bn, here’s how they make their money
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince
The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the controversial and flamboyant royal whose image took a dent when he was accused of having a hand in the murder of prominent Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.
The Crown Prince is the son of the current King, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Luxury
The members of the House of Saud Royal Family live a very luxurious lifestyle. Leading the pack is the Crown Prince who once splashed $500 million on a yacht , $300 million on a French chateau , and $450 million on a Leonardo da Vinci painting.
In an interview on his lavish spending habits on an American TV Show, he replied:
“As far as my private expenses, I’m a rich person and not a poor person. I’m not Gandhi or [Nelson] Mandela. I’m a member of the ruling family that existed for hundreds of years before the founding of Saudi Arabia.”
What you should know
- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a population of about 35 million people.
- The Saudi Royal Family is the richest royal family in the world by a large margin.
